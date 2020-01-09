Madden 20 Ultimate Team: The best Dallas Cowboys cards to buy – Irvin, Smith, Sanders & more

The Dallas Cowboys are one of the most successful and storied franchises in NFL history. Along with the moniker “America’s Team” they have five Lombardi Trophies and a ridiculous 25 Hall of Fame players, coaches, and NFL personnel have been associated with the famous star.

As a result, the Cowboys have a litany of quality cards in Madden 20’s Ultimate team who almost always feature among the top in their position.

With team chemistry offering stat boosts to all players, it is smart to stack quality cards from the same team where possible and reap the benefits. So who are the best Dallas Cowboys MUT has to offer?

Michael Irvin (94 OVR)

Program: Harvest

Position: WR

Auction House Value: Xbox – 361k / PS4 – 358k / PC 369k

This card is a monster. With 93 jumping and 92 in speed, acceleration, catching in traffic, and spectacular catch he can dominate cornerbacks.

READ MORE: Madden 20 – How to improve your running offense

Irvin is also a beast with the ball in his hands thanks to 89 juke move, 88 elusiveness, and 85 broken tackle. This card comes at a pretty big cost in the Auction House, but it’s well worth it if you like airing the ball out and playing physical football outside the numbers.

Emmitt Smith (94 OVR)

Program: NFL 100

Position: HB

Auction House Value: Xbox – 351k / PS4 – 375k / PC 401k

This one is a nightmare to play against, which can only mean it is spectacular to play with right? The NFL’s leading rusher, Smith can do it all.

With 93 carrying he isn’t going to fumble, while his 93 agility, 91 speed, and 91 acceleration make him deadly in the open field. With 90 juke move, 90 ball elusiveness, 88 spin move, and 86 trucking you have all the tools to break tackles and rack up yards.

Deion Sanders (94 OVR)

Program: NFL 100

Position: CB

Auction House Value: Xbox – 451k / PS4 – 475k / PC – 399k

No surprise to see Deion Sanders up here. Prime Time is a brilliant cornerback and deadly return man too.

With 94 man coverage and 91 zone coverage he fits any defensive scheme, while his 95 speed, 95 acceleration, and 92 jumping means he can compete with anyone down the field.

READ MORE: How to master the Taysom Hill formation

He is an expensive purchase, but Sanders is easily the best cornerback in MUT right now so he is well worth it.

Larry Allen (94 OVR)

Program: NFL 100

Position: RG

Auction House Value: Xbox – 451k / PS4 – 481k / PC – 401k

The monstrous Larry Allen fully deserves this card. The seven-time First-Team All-Pro guard won one Super Bowl in his time with Dallas, but is synonymous with throwing defenders across the field.

This Allen card comes with 94 run blocking, 91 pass block, and a massive 95 strength to move bodies out of the way.

Michael Gallup (94 OVR)

Program: TOTW

Position: WR

Auction House Value: Xbox – 504k / PS4 – 393k / PC – Unknown

Michael Gallup is not yet a household name, but he could be soon. The Dallas wide receiver got this massive TOTW card for his 98-yard, three-touchdown performance in Week 17.

READ MORE: Kansas City Chiefs franchise mode guide

This Gallup card has 93 acceleration and 92 speed, along with a massive 94 deep route running, 92 spectacular catch, and 92 juke move.

Click ‘NEXT’ to see all the best Dallas Cowboys in MUT.