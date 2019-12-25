Madden 20 Ultimate Team: The fastest middle linebackers (MLB) in MUT – Devin White, Roquan Smith & more

Speed kills, especially in the middle of the field.

As Madden Ultimate Team advances into Series 4 there are some seriously powerful cards, especially on offense. To combat them you will need to build a strong defense with a powerful middle linebacker.

That is the player you will be controlling most frequently and using to cover ground to the sidelines on run plays and deep in coverage against the pass.

As a result, you may want to forgo a huge OVR total for a few extra points of speed. This will help you keep up with Barry Sanders or Tarik Cohen while being able to reach those deep corner/post routes to take the ball away.

So who are the fastest middle linebackers in Madden Ultimate Team right now?

Devin White (92 OVR)

Speed: 90

Program: TOTW

Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Auction House Value: Xbox 206,000 / PS4 – 190,000 / PC 216,000

Devin White earned this TOTW Hero card in Week 13, where the rookie racked up seven tackles, and interception, and a touchdown on a fumble recovery.

This card is an absolute beast. With 95 pursuit, 93 tackle, and 92 hit power he can bring down anyone. With 90 speed, 89 acceleration, and 87 play recognition he can fly around the field and his 91 jumping is very useful for breaking up passes.

Roquan Smith (92 OVR)

Speed: 88

Program: Harvest

Team: Chicago Bears

Auction House Value: Xbox – 191,000 / PS4 – 176,000 / PC – 200,000

Roquan Smith earned this card with a big Thanksgiving performance, and you should be ready to part with a hefty sum at the Auction House.

The 88 speed of this card is boosted by 90 acceleration and 86 play recognition, meaning it flies around the field. With 92 pursuit, 92 hit power, and 91 tackling he can bring down anyone, while his 83 zone coverage is massive for a linebacker.

Devin Bush (86 OVR)

Speed: 88

Program: TOTW

Team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Auction House Value: Xbox – 40,900 / PS4 – 42,000 / PC 46,400

Another rookie with a big card. Devin Bush earned this TOTW card in Week 6 where he collected seven tackles and a touchdown.

The TOTW Bush card has 88 speed with 89 acceleration and a strong 91 jumping. He has 88 hit power and 85 pursuit as well as 84 tackling. 75 zone coverage makes this a solid off-ball linebacker card, and a bargain compared to some others.

Willie Lanier (94 OVR)

Speed: 87

Program: NFL 100

Team: Kansas City Chiefs

Auction House Value: Xbox – 540,000 / PS4 – 549,000 / PC 500,000

Not known to many, Willie Lanier joined the Chiefs in 1967 and won Super Bowl IV with them as a rookie. He played 11 years with Kansas City, being named in eight All-Pro teams and getting inducted to the Hall of Fame in 1986.

Lanier’s 94 OVR NFL 100 card is a dream. With a massive 94 block shed and 94 hit power he is a fumble machine, while his 93 play recognition supports his 87 speed, 87 acceleration, and 86 strength. Even if you aren’t controlling him, his 80 zone coverage will play well.