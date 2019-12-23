Madden 20: TOTW 16 predictions (MUT Ultimate Team Team of the Week 16) – Chandler Jones, Daniel Jones, Sean Lee

It’s terrifying that there is already only one week left of the regular season, and we’re all just a month and half away from no more football for another season. Before that, though, we can celebrate Week 16.

With just one game left, we now know most of the teams who’ll be in the playoffs, with just one spot in each division yet to be clinched. The Baltimore Ravens clinched the number one seed in the AFC for the first time in their history, the San Francisco 49ers jumped back into the number one seed in the NFC, and the Minnesota Vikings claimed their spot in the postseason.

Those scenarios needed some great performances, and league-wide there was no shortage of great performances. Here are our picks for MUT TOTW 16.

Chandler Jones, Arizona Cardinals (LTD) – 93 OVR

GAME-WRECKER: Jones could set a new single season record

Jones has flown under the radar as a pass rusher for much of his career. This year he is quietly having a Defensive Player of the Year caliber season for the Cardinals, and this week he got within reach of history.

The edge player tormented Russell Wilson all game, and was a huge factor in the Cardinals upset win. He notched four sacks, to bring his season total to 19, but more importantly forced two fumbles. He was a game-changer and is just four sacks away from setting a new single season record.

Daniel Jones, New York Giants (Hero) – 92 OVR

It is fair to argue whether Saquon Barkley or Daniel Jones should be this week’s offensive hero, or who was a bigger part of their win, but given Saquon Barkley already has a MUT Heroes card, Jones is more likely to be recognized in TOTW.

The rookie QB has had several great moments already, but this week set a new high. Jones was on fire against the Redskins and torched them for 352 yards and five touchdowns. He also led them on a game-winning OT drive.

Sean Lee, Dallas Cowboys (Hero) – 92 OVR

His team may have lost, but it doesn’t take away from his performance. With the rise of Jaylen Smith and Leighton Vander Esch, Lee has slipped into the background, but over the last few weeks he has forced his way back into the fore.

The career Cowboy and longtime defensive centerpiece was all over the field against the Eagles, looking exactly like the player he has long been. He racked up a league leading 17 tackles and a run stuff as he slowed the Eagles all game.

Phillip Lindsay, Denver Broncos – 88 OVR

BRIGHTSPOT: Lindsay has had a solid season in a disappointing year

Lindsay didn’t have a HUGE game, not like several other players, but given the cards that are already in the game it makes sense that this week’s performance would earn him a little upgrade.

It has been a disappointing year for Lindsay and the Broncos, but the last few games have given them all reason to be a little optimistic. Lindsay gashed the Lions for 109 yards and a great touchdown run on just 19 carries.

Dante Fowler Jr., Los Angeles Rams – 87 OVR

Fowler and the Rams may have lost to the 49ers, in doing so knocking themselves from the playoffs and clinching the Vikings’ playoff spot, but Fowler did everything in his power to make that not so.

Fowler Jr. was in the 49ers’ grill all game. The explosive pass rusher added two and a half sacks to his season tally, forcing a fumble along the way.

Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles – 86 OVR

NAMESAKE: Goedert was a matchup nightmare for the Cowboys all game

When talking about Eagles’ tight ends, Goedert will not be the first one to come up, but in a must-win game on Sunday it was him that came up big for Carson Wentz.

The backup tight end has seen an increased role this year thanks to many injuries to the Eagles’ offense, and against the Cowboys Ertz joined the list of hurting players for a time. Goedert filled his role and then some by contributing nine catches, six of which went for first downs, 91 yards and a touchdown.

Anthony Walker Jr., Indianapolis Colts – 85 OVR

The Colts had a day against the reeling Panthers. In truth, several players did enough to make TOTW 16, but Walker stood out.

The linebacker did it all for the Colts and filled up the stat sheet. He made plays against the run and the pass on his way to making 10 total tackles, adding a sack and an interception along the way.

Hunter Renfrow, Oakland Raiders – 84 OVR

ROOK: Renfrow set the wheels in motion for a Raiders win

Renfrow has worked his way into the Raiders offense and is growing into one of Derek Carr’s preferred targets. On Sunday he showed off his big play ability.

The former Clemson standout grabbed seven catches in his return from injury, and he made the most of them as he took them for 107 yards, one of which was a 56 yard touchdown catch and run to give the Raiders their first score of the game.

Dre’Mont Jones, Denver Broncos – 83 OVR

As the Broncos have started getting some results in their favor they have been seeing more and more production for their young players, and Sunday was no different for Dre’Mont Jones.

The rookie d-lineman had a career day against the Lions. He took down David Blough twice to bring his season sack total up to three with one game remaining. The Broncos have high hopes for Jones, this game could have been the start of those coming to fruition.

