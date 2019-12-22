Madden 20 Ultimate Team: The best bargain middle linebackers (MLB) to buy in MUT – Schobert,

Middle linebacker is a crucial spot in Madden, but that doesn’t mean you have to spend hundreds of thousands of coins on a high OVR player.

As the position you will be controlling most of the time, things like play recognition and awareness that inflate OVR are not necessary, so you can find some bargains lurking in the lower ranges at this position.

So if you are doing a bit of Christmas bargain hunting then which cards should you be looking at?

Joe Schobert (85 OVR)

Program: TOTW

Team: Cleveland Browns

Auction House Value: Xbox 22,100 / PS4 – 19,600 / PC – 22,400

Joe Schobert earned this TOTW card in Week 4 with a massive performance against Baltimore. He racked up 16 tackles and a sack in Cleveland’s 40-25 win.

This Schobert card brings amazing 90 awareness and play recognition, as well as 84 pursuit, 83 acceleration, and 79 speed. It’s a quality card for those playing on a budget as he won’t be out of position or fooled by much.

Brian Urlacher (85 OVR)

Program: Legends

Team: Chicago Bears

Auction House Value: Xbox – 20,100 / PS4 – 20,100 / PC – 25,000

Brian Urlacher is a Chicago icon. He was a dominant force in the 2000s and carried on the great tradition of sensational Bears middle linebackers. The former Defensive Player of the Year was in 2005.

This card comes with 86 awareness & play recognition as well as 85 tackle and 84 pursuit. He’s also got a strong 79 zone coverage with 78 speed.

Willie Lanier (84 OVR)

Program: NFL 100

Team: Kansas City Chiefs

Auction House Value: Xbox – 23,400 / PS4 – 23,300 / PC – 28,800

Not known to many, Willie Lanier joined the Chiefs in 1967 and won Super Bowl IV with them as a rookie. He played 11 years with Kansas City, being named in eight All-Pro teams and getting inducted to the Hall of Fame in 1986.

This Lanier card has 83 block shed and hit power, along with 81 pursuit and tackle and 79 speed. He isn’t great in coverage though so you’ll need to control him for a lot of snaps.

Jayon Brown (84 OVR)

Program: TOTW

Team: Tennessee Titans

Auction House Value: Xbox – 16,200 / PS4 – 17,100 / PC 17,800

Jayon Brown earned this card in Week 14 when he put up seven tackles, including one for a loss, and returned a fumble 47 yards for a touchdown in a big win over the Oakland Raiders.

It brings a very nice 85 acceleration and 84 speed along with 84 pursuit, 83 awareness and play recognition, and 82 tackle. It’s one of the better cards available at such a low price.

