Madden 20: Everything to know about Ultimate Team's House Rules mode part two - missions and rewards

In Madden's new head to head mode, House Rules, part two has been released with very welcome changes to overtime rules.

NEW MODES: Play head to head matchups with twist

Until November 17 at 10:30am EST you can play House Rules in Head to Head games, which each win counting towards rewards. EA also announced there are two parts to House Rules. Part one finished on November 14, and now you can play part two for the next 72 hours.

So, what are the House Rules missions?

*UPDATE* Part two - Rumble: Overtime+

COLLEGE RULES: Finally, both teams get a shot in overtime

Overtime rules in the NFL have been bashed plenty since it was changed to give only one team a sure chance to score the winning points. Well, that isn’t an issue in this mode, as both teams will get a possession, regardless of the outcome of the first.

So, if you are on defense first, and you give up a touchdown, you will still have the opportunity to match them. Likewise, if you outscore them on your possession, you’ll claim the win.

These games go quickly, thankfully, so as soon as one ends you can hop right back in to another to stockpile your wins. What's more, each win in Overtime+ will count as two towards your overall win total for rewards.

Part one – Rumble: Loss of Down

BIG PLAYS: Unleash your very best plays in part one

*UPDATE* This mode is no longer playable.

In part one, your goal is to get a first down. This is where the house rules come in, though. You will start on first and 20, and you have just three attempts to get a first down. A first down rewards you with two points. However, if you throw an interception you will automatically be handed a loss.

Each team will get a chance to get a first down and this will continue until there is a winner – unless there is an interception. The game begins in the fourth quarter so you have to consider how much time you leave if neither team can get stops on defense.

Rewards

RACKING 'EM UP: Can you win 130 games in six days?

This is what everyone really cares about, right? The ultimate reward from House Rules is a random Series Redux Card, but you’re going to have to get started now if you want to achieve that.

You will receive Series 3 Trophies and coins for different amounts of wins, all the up to the final reward. Here is the complete list of rewards:

1 Win: 10 Trophies, 5,000 Coins

5 Wins: 10 Trophies, 5,000 Coins

10 Wins: 10 Trophies, 5,000 Coins

25 Wins: 10 Trophies, 5,000 Coins

45 Wins: 10 Trophies, 5,000 Coins

65 Wins: 10 Trophies, 5,000 Coins

75 Wins: 10 Trophies, 5,000 Coins

85 Wins: 10 Trophies, 5,000 Coins

95 Wins: 10 Trophies, 5,000 Coins

105 Wins: 10 Trophies, 5,000 Coins

115 Wins: 10 Trophies, 5,000 Coins

130 Wins: 10 Trophies, 5,000 Coins, Random Series Redux Player

Wins from both events will count towards your rewards. You will also be rewarded with 350 coins for each win and 100 coins for each loss.

