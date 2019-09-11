Madden 20: Dallas Cowboys Player Ratings, Roster, Depth Chart, Salary Cap, Free Agents & Needs – Ezekiel Elliott, DeMarcus Lawrence, Dak Prescott & more

The Dallas Cowboys were the team of the 90's, winning 3 Super Bowls in a 6-year stretch.

However, America's Team has not made it to the NFC Championship game since their Super Bowl triumph in January 1996, and all the losing has started to get old for owner Jerry Jones.

In recent years the Cowboys have had an air of quality around them though. Years of investing in the offensive line and drafting athletic defensive players has created a team that can challenge anyone on their day. Can you take over and deliver another Super Bowl for the Cowboys?

Team Rating

The Cowboys come into franchise mode with a strong 83 OVR. That puts them a clear #2 behind only their divisional rival the Philadelphia Eagles.

This is fueled by a very strong offensive rating of 89, the second-best unit score on the game once again behind the Eagles. The Cowboys defense is less impressive at 81, but that is still good for 5th equal in Madden 20.

Ezekiel Elliott, Half Back (94 OVR)

Age: 24

Development Trait: Superstar X-Factor

Contract: 7 years/$90.4 million

2019 Cap Hit: $6.34 million

Best Stats: Agility (95), Juke Move (94), Stiff Arm (93), Break Tackle (91), Acceleration (91), Speed (90), Carrying (88)

The Dallas Cowboys made Ezekiel Elliott the fourth-overall pick of the 2016 draft and got an immediate return as he led the NFL in rushing with 1,631 yards and scored a total of 16 touchdowns. In 2018 Elliott once again led the league in rushing with 1,434 yards and became a bigger threat in the passing game, catching 77 passes.

In Madden 20 Elliott is an elite offensive weapon. His agility (95), juke move (94), stiff arm (93) make him incredibly difficult to tackle while his speed (90) and catching (75) make him a threat anywhere on the field and on any play.

Byron Jones, Cornerback (91 OVR)

Age: 26

Develpment Trait: Superstar X-Factor

Contract: 1 year/$6.27 million

2019 Cap Hit: $6.27 million

Best Stats: Jumping (98), agility (96), Acceleration (94), Zone Coverage (94), Press (93), Speed (92), Awareness (91), Play Recognition (90)

The Cowboys drafted Byron Jones at the end of the first round in 2015 after Jones had an astonishing Combine performance. Jones has moved around the secondary for the Cowboys in his time and hasn't improved over the years. In 2018 he became a leading coverage player in the NFL with 14 deflections and 67 tackles.

In Madden 20 Jones is a physical monster. His jumping (98), agility (96), and speed (92) means he can match up against almost anyone while his high zone coverage (94) makes him excellently suited to a cover 3 defense, but he can also hold his own in man schemes too (87).

DeMarcus Lawrence, Defensive End (89 OVR)

Age: 27

Development Trait: Superstar X-Factor

Contract: 5 years/$105 million

2019 Cap Hit: $11.1 million

Best Stats: Finesse Moves (95), Awareness (94), Play Recognition (89), Power Moves (89), Acceleration (88), Strength (88), Block Shedding (88)

DeMarcus Lawrence was a second-round pick for the Cowboys in 2014. He had an injury-hit first few years in the NFL, playing just 32 of a possible 48 games, but in 2017 Lawrence was healthy and became an edge-rushing monster with 14.5 sacks and 26 QB hits. He backed that up with 10.5 sacks and 23 QB hits last year to earn a huge new contract.

In Madden 20 Lawrence is an excellent edge rusher, with high finesse (95) and power moves (89). His acceleration (88) and strength (88) give him the tools to challenge any blocker.

Dak Prescott, Quarterback (81 OVR)

Age: 26

Development Trait: Star

Contract: 1 year/$2.14 million

2019 Cap Hit: $2.14 million

Best Stats: Break Sack (92), Short Accuracy (89), Throw On Run (88), Throw Power (87), Medium Accuracy (86), Deep Accuracy (85), Play Action (84)

Dak Prescott was a fourth-round pick for the Cowboys in 2016. He wasn't meant to play much at all but a preseason injury for Tony Romo saw Prescott start from Week 1 as a rookie and he was extremely impressive, helping guide the Cowboys to a 13-3 record as he won Offensive Rookie of the Year. In three years as a starter he has completed 66.1 percent of his passes for 67 touchdowns and an average of 3,625 yards per season.

Prescott is a useful quarterback in Madden 20. With good accuracy (89 short, 86 medium, 85 deep) and solid throw power (87). He can also escape pressure (92) with his acceleration (86) and speed (82).

Full Roster & Depth Chart

QB OVR SPD THP SAC MAC DAC Dak Prescott 81 82 87 89 86 85 Cooper Rush 53 75 82 73 68 71

HB OVR SPD CAR SFA ELU JKM Ezekiel Elliott 94 90 88 93 85 94 Alfred Morris 73 87 91 83 70 78 Tony Pollard 69 93 85 66 78 82 Jordan Chunn 63 85 85 78 72 76

FB OVR SPD CAR RBK Jamize Olawale 69 85 72 56

WR OVR SPD CTH SRR MRR DRR Amari Cooper 89 92 91 89 90 88 Randall Cobb 80 90 87 85 82 78 Michael Gallup 78 90 83 82 80 83 Tavon Austin 73 94 81 77 76 73 Noah Brown 70 87 84 68 69 63 Devin Smith 67 90 77 67 70 72 Jon’Vea Johnson 65 92 78 67 64 69 Lance Lenoir 63 85 83 66 68 63

TE OVR SPD CTH SRR RBK Jason Witten 83 74 88 76 68 Blake Jarwin 73 81 79 65 72 Dalton Schultz 72 81 78 63 66 LP LaDoucer 47 67 64 45 54

OL OVR PBK RBK LBK IBL Zack Martin 96 94 97 94 92 Travis Frederick 94 91 95 93 95 Tyron Smith 94 92 92 89 92 La’el Collins 76 78 78 85 86 Connor Williams 71 71 72 83 86 Joe Looney 69 70 74 81 83 Xavier Su’a-Filo 68 66 73 67 81 Cameron Fleming 66 68 74 71 73 Connor McGovern 64 66 69 75 80 Cody Wichmann 59 61 66 71 69 Adam Redmond 55 66 65 78 77 Brandon Knight 53 59 62 76 75

DE OVR SPD STR PMV FMV BSH DeMarcus Lawrence 89 81 88 89 95 88 Tyrone Crawford 79 77 86 83 68 78 Robert Quinn 78 81 84 82 64 60 Randy Gregory 76 84 79 64 80 67 Taco Charlton 75 79 80 61 75 69 Dorance Armstrong 71 77 80 61 76 69 Kerry Hyder 70 75 79 63 79 67 Joe Jackson 64 77 81 69 60 70 Jalen Jelks 61 75 75 67 62 66

DT OVR SPD STR PMV FMV BSH Maliek Collins 74 71 84 62 81 59 Christian Covington 73 76 78 78 56 76 Antwaun Woods 73 72 85 72 57 72 Trysten Hill 72 72 86 69 74 75 Daniel Ross 67 72 85 75 66 63

OLB OVR SPD TAK POW MCV ZCV Leighton Vander Esch 86 86 87 81 68 73 Sean Lee 84 82 86 83 66 71 Justin March 69 82 82 78 48 57

MLB OVR SPD TAK BSH MCV ZCV Jaylon Smith 85 87 83 76 73 81 Joe Thomas 68 83 80 67 60 67 Luke Gifford 59 84 77 67 50 56

CB OVR SPD MCV ZCV PRS Byron Jones 91 92 87 94 93 Chidobe Awuzie 81 91 79 76 81 Anthony Brown 79 95 78 77 80 Jourdan Lewis 74 89 73 69 81 CJ Goodwin 64 90 66 63 74 Chris Westry 62 94 62 64 74

FS OVR SPD PRC ZCV TAK Xavier Woods 77 89 74 77 72 Darian Thompson 68 86 73 64 74

SS OVR SPD PRC ZCV TAK Jeff Heath 73 89 74 74 65 Kavon Frazier 69 86 69 66 75 Donovan Wilson 64 84 63 67 68 Jameill Showers 56 84 50 69 59

K OVR KPW KAC Brett Maher 74 98 80

P OVR KPW KAC Chris Jones 84 93 94

The Cowboys roster is extremely strong across the starters but it does lack a little depth in places.

The offense is run by quarterback Dak Prescott (89 short accuracy, 88 throw on run) but it is his supporting cast that really shines. Running back Ezekiel Elliott (94 juke move, 93 stiff arm) is a superstar and wide receiver Amari Cooper (92 speed, 91 catching) is a very good player.

Second-year receiver Michael Gallup (90 speed, 86 jumping) is a solid secondary receiver and veteran Jason Witten (88 catching, 76 short route) can still get it done.

The real stength of this team is its offensive line though. With three stars of left tackle Tyron Smith (92 pass block, 92 run block), center Travis Frederick (95 run block, 91 pass block), and Zack Martin (97 run block, 94 pass block) they can run on anyone and protect Prescott all day.

Defensively the Cowboys are less impressive but they have playmakers at every level. DeMarcus Lawrence (95 finesse, 89 power) is the stud on the defensive line and he is supported by Tyrone Crawford (86 strength, 83 power moves) and Maliek Collins (84 strength, 81 finesse moves).

The Cowboys have an excellent trio of linebackers. Second-year OLB Leighton Vander Esch (91 acceleration, 87 tackling) leads the way with MLB Jaylon Smith (93 hit power, 91 acceleration) and veteran Sean Lee (93 play recognition, 86 tackling) supporting him.

In the secondary, cornerback Byron Jones (96 agility, 94 zone cover) is the star. The Cowboys have nice depth behind him with Chidobe Awuzie (92 acceleration, 79 man cover) and Anthony Brown (95 speed, 78 man cover). Safeties Jeff Heath (89 speed, 74 zone) and Xavier Woods (89 speed, 77 zone cover) are a reasonable pairing.

Salary Cap

The Cowboys come into franchise mode with 58 players on the preseason roster and $35.2 million in cap space. That's a solid number considering the big extensions recently handed out by Jerry Jones, but considering those new contracts and a few of the players that need re-signing you don't have the room to make any big trade.

Impending Free Agents

Dallas has 29 players on their final year. While most are easily replaceable players at the bottom of your roster, several are guys that will see playing time at key positions that you need to consider signing including star corner Byron Jones and quarterback Dak Prescott who we have already discussed.

Amari Cooper, Wide Receiver (89 OVR)

The Cowboys acquired Amari Cooper from the Raiders for a first-round pick in the middle of last season and he had a big impact on the offense. His speed (92) and catching (91) make him a reliable target while his route running (89 short, 90 medium, 88 deep) makes him a threat on every route.

With so many big contracts already on the books for years to come there is a good argument to let Cooper walk in free agency or trade him away early for a pick, but he is so good that he would be a big loss. Just remember, keeping him means you'll have to sacrifice some depth elsewhere.

Dak Prescott, Quarterback (81 OVR)

This is a decision that could soon be taken out of your hands as he is in discussion with the Cowboys for a monster extension.

In Madden 20 his demands should be more reasonable, making him a good option to keep and develop further. Prescott is not too far away from becoming an elite passer with his consistent accuracy (89 short, 86 medium, 85 deep) and solid throw power (87) so giving him a long contract could be a real money-saver in future seasons.

Randall Cobb, Wide Receiver (80 OVR)

If you aren't going to keep Cobb so that you can give a big deal to Jones and Prescott then you should try to retain Randall Cobb to use as a #2 receiver while Michael Gallup develops into your #1.

At 29 Cobb still has a few years left, and he has the speed (90) and catching (87) to be a useful player.

Anthony Brown, Cornerback (79 OVR)

Brown is currently the Cowboys #3 corner, which effectively makes him a starter. At 25 years old and with elite speed (95) he can become a very good player quite quickly so should be kept.

Holding onto him becomes even more important should Byron Jones move on.

Roster Needs

The Cowboys starting lineup is pretty strong. The biggest need is at defensive tackle and both safeties, but neither are crying out for an immediate upgrade.

Safety can be a tricky position to find in the draft, so you may have to hold on and dip into the free agent market for an upgrade here, but moving Byron Jones to free safety is always an option if there is talent available at corner.

Defensive tackles are usually more readily available, especially as you can move a big 3-4 end into that spot.

Secondary needs are a tight end to replace Jason Witten and a little depth at linebacker to replace Sean Lee who is likely to retire shortly.

The weak spot of the offensive line in at left guard, but Connor Williams is young and can improve naturally so there is no need to go chasing that spot.