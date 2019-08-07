header decal
07 Aug 2019

Madden 20 Ratings: Best young wide receivers (WR) in franchise mode (PS4 & Xbox One)

Madden 20 Ratings: Best young wide receivers (WR) in franchise mode (PS4 & Xbox One)

These players can dominate for years to come. With time on their side they are future MVPs.

Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs (94 OVR)

Stefon Diggs, Minnesota Vikings (92 OVR)

Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys (89 OVR)

Juju Smith-Schuster (88 OVR)

Brandin Cooks, Los Angeles Rams (87 OVR)

Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals (83 OVR)

Kenny Golladay, Detroit Lions (83 OVR)

Player Team OVR Age SPD CTH JMP SPC
Tyreek HillKansas City Chiefs942599909388
Stefon DiggsMinnesota Vikings922591978995
Amari CooperDallas Cowboys892592918989
Juju Smith-SchusterPittsburgh Steelers882291949393
Brandin CooksLos Angeles Rams872595938687
Tyler BoydCincinnati Bengals832492948887
Kenny GolladayDetroit Lions832590908891
WIll Fuller VHouston Texans822595878684
Corey DavisTennessee Titans822490889287
DJ MooreCarolina Panthers812293869388
Chris GodwinTampa Bay Buccaneers812391898785
Mike WilliamsLos Angeles Chargers812489888393
Dante PettisSan Francisco 49ers802391869486
Devin FunchessIndianapolis Colts802588869188
Dede WestbrookJacksonville Jaguars792593838383
Calvin RidleyAtlanta Falcons792493807683
Michael GallupDallas Cowboys782390838685
Curtis SamuelCarolina Panthers782395838881
Zay JonesBuffalo Bills782490878790
