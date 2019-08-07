Madden 20 Ratings: Best young wide receivers (WR) in franchise mode (PS4 & Xbox One)

Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs (94 OVR)
|Player
|Team
|OVR
|Age
|SPD
|CTH
|JMP
|SPC
|Tyreek Hill
|Kansas City Chiefs
|94
|25
|99
|90
|93
|88
|Stefon Diggs
|Minnesota Vikings
|92
|25
|91
|97
|89
|95
|Amari Cooper
|Dallas Cowboys
|89
|25
|92
|91
|89
|89
|Juju Smith-Schuster
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|88
|22
|91
|94
|93
|93
|Brandin Cooks
|Los Angeles Rams
|87
|25
|95
|93
|86
|87
|Tyler Boyd
|Cincinnati Bengals
|83
|24
|92
|94
|88
|87
|Kenny Golladay
|Detroit Lions
|83
|25
|90
|90
|88
|91
|WIll Fuller V
|Houston Texans
|82
|25
|95
|87
|86
|84
|Corey Davis
|Tennessee Titans
|82
|24
|90
|88
|92
|87
|DJ Moore
|Carolina Panthers
|81
|22
|93
|86
|93
|88
|Chris Godwin
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|81
|23
|91
|89
|87
|85
|Mike Williams
|Los Angeles Chargers
|81
|24
|89
|88
|83
|93
|Dante Pettis
|San Francisco 49ers
|80
|23
|91
|86
|94
|86
|Devin Funchess
|Indianapolis Colts
|80
|25
|88
|86
|91
|88
|Dede Westbrook
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|79
|25
|93
|83
|83
|83
|Calvin Ridley
|Atlanta Falcons
|79
|24
|93
|80
|76
|83
|Michael Gallup
|Dallas Cowboys
|78
|23
|90
|83
|86
|85
|Curtis Samuel
|Carolina Panthers
|78
|23
|95
|83
|88
|81
|Zay Jones
|Buffalo Bills
|78
|24
|90
|87
|87
|90