Madden 20: All the best (& worst) teams to play with online, in Franchise Mode, and rebuild

Madden 20 has put a fresh importance on player OVR, which has seen some improvements to how players perform, but there are still plenty of lower OVR gems around that you can use to rebuild your franchise.

The same holds for teams. Each franchise receives a team OVR as well as an offense and defense score, but these can be misleading and don't really tell you enough about how each team might play when you jump into an online game or decide which team to start your franchise mode with.

Don't fear though, we've got you covered. These are the best teams for each situation in Madden 20.

Best Team: Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles have had the most stacked roster in the NFL for a few years now. They used that to claim their first Super Bowl in February 2018, and while they struggled the next season they still have a roster that is high in starter-quality and depth.

The Eagles quality starts up front, with some amazing linemen on both sides of the ball. Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (96 OVR) and end Brandon Graham (89 OVR) anchor the defense while Jason Kelce (94 OVR), Brandon Brooks (90 OVR), and Lane Johnson (89 OVR) are all terrific blockers.

That allows quarterback Carson Wentz (82 OVR) the time to strike deep to DeSean Jackson (85 OVR) and Alshon Jeffery (87 OVR) or let Zach Ertz (93 OVR) to create space underneath. The running backs are a deep group, headlined by Jordan Howard (80 OVR) and Corey Clement (75 OVR), with rookie Miles Sanders (72 OVR) an exciting prospect for the future.

On defense the strong defensive line helps cover for some shortcomings at linebacker, but the cornerback depth chart is strong, headlined by Ronald Darby (82 OVR) and Avonte Maddox (78 OVR) while Malcolm Jenkins (92 OVR) roams deep to take away the ball at every chance.

Best Rushing Team: Dallas Cowboys

This shouldn't be much of a surprise. Ezekiel Elliott's potential holdout doesn't effect Madden, so the Cowboys star back is available and deadly. With terrific agility (95), break tackle (91), stiff arm (93), and juke move (94) he can frustrate a defense single-handedly. Fortunately, he isn't alone.

Dallas' offensive line is superb. Left tackle Tyron Smith (92 run block), center Travis Frederick (95 run block), and right guard Zack Martin (97 run block) are all elite players at their position, and if you flip Martin to left guard then you have a mobile, hostile, brick wall that will crush every defense in front of it.

Elliott's backups don't have a high OVRs, but Tony Pollard (93 speed, 82 juke move) is a nice option, and QB Dak Prescott (82 speed, 75 elusiveness) can run a bit too, making option plays a viable tactic.

Best Passing Team: New Orleans Saints

Being a great passing team on Madden is about more than just the quarterback, but fortunately in this case he is pretty great too. Drew Brees (99 short accuracy, 93 throw under pressure) is an assassin in the pocket, and he has the weapons and support to carve up a defense.

Michael Thomas (98 catching, 95 short route) is one of the best receivers in the game and young enough to play for a long time if you use the Saints in franchise mode. The other big weapon is Alvin Kamara (83 short route, 77 catching), who is an elite receiving back in Madden and an absolute nightmare for defenses.

Behind Thomas is the deep threat of Ted Ginn Jr (92 speed 87 deep route) and the reliable hands of Cameron Meredith (90 jumping, 88 catching). At tight end Jared Cook (89 catching, 82 short route), while not elite, is a strong option who can separate from the defense and take advantage of the space Thomas creates.

The Saints also have a strong offensive line that can keep the pressure off Brees. With the bookend tackles of Terron Armstead (91 pass block) and Ryan Ramczyk (88 pass block) they can keep Brees upright all day.

If you like sitting in the pocket and passing all day then this is the team for you.

Most explosive offense: Kansas City Chiefs

Of course this is the Kansas City Chiefs. It starts with their quarterback Patrick Mahomes (96 throw power, 94 deep accuracy), who is the top-rated passer in the game, and wide receiver Tyreek Hill (99 speed, 99 acceleration) who is the fastest player in the game.

Behind those two is the highest-rated tight end Travis Kelce (93 catching, 88 short route) and explosive running back Damien Williams (90 speed, 88 juke move). Rookie wide receiver Mecole Hardman (95 speed, 92 acceleration) can take advantage of the holes Hill & Kelce will create, while veteran receiver Sammy Watkins (91 speed, 91 acceleration) has enough about him to make plays too.

The only downside here is that the Chiefs offensive line is not great, but Mahomes has the agility (88) and speed (81) to escape pressure and can still deliver pin-point passes on the run (97).

Best defensive team: Chicago Bears

This is a close battle, with the Baltimore Ravens and Denver Broncos coming to taking the crown, but it is the overall package of the Chicago Bears that takes it in Madden 20.

The headliners are pass rusher Khalil Mack (97 power moves, 92 finesse moves), star safety Eddie Jackson (96 zone cover, 78 catching), and shutdown corner Kyle Fuller (95 zone cover, 85 man cover).

Behind that trio is the hoss Akiem Hicks (91 block shed, 88 power moves) and Eddie Goldman (92 tackle, 90 play recognition) that will shut down the run and depth at linebacker. Leonard Floyd (88 acceleration, 84 pursuit) can drop off or rush, while Danny Trevathan (85 pursuit, 82 tackle) is a thumper and Roquan Smith (91 acceleration, 89 speed) is a superb user linebacker.

Prince Amukamara (83 zone cover, 78 man cover) is a nice #2 corner, while Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (82 zone cover, 74 tackle) is a good strong safety.

From top to bottom this defensive unit is stacked with talent and elite players that can crush the quarterback and generate turnovers.

Most overrated team: New England Patriots

The Patriots are a smart, savvy football team that always find new ways to surprise, and crush, their opponents. Unfortunately, you don't get Bill Belichick's game planning skills or Tom Brady's surgical brain in Madden 20. Instead, you have a solid but tricky playbook to work with and a slow quarterback who lacks ideal weaponry around him.

The Patriots biggest offensive asset in previous games was tight end Rob Gronkowski but he has retired. Now the have slot receiver Julian Edelman (97 short route, 88 catching) and fast but inconsistent wide out Phillip Dorsett (95 speed, 85 catching). The offensive line is not as good as you need it to be to allow throws down the field, and running backs Sony Michel (90 speed, 90 juke move) and James White (92 juke move, 89 speed) are nothing special.

Tom Brady (99 short accuracy, 91 throw power) can be a devastating quarterback in the right hands, but his lack of mobility and weapons means that scoring points can be tricky.

The Patriots may be six-time Super Bowl winners, but in Madden 20 they should be avoided.

Sleeper team: Houston Texans

The Houston Texans have a dismal 74 OVR in Madden 20, but don't let that fool you, this is a team that can dominate anyone if things break right.

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (99 catching, 96 short route) is the only offensive member of the 99 Club, and has the young star Deshaun Watson (96 break sack, 89 throw power) throwing to him. Watson brings elite athleticism (88 agility, 88 acceleration) for the position, making him a nightmare for defenses to contain and opening up the option run part of the playbook.

Lamar Miller (92 speed, 91 acceleration) is a solid back who will still be available despite his recent ACL tear, and they will add Duke Johnson (93 agility, 92 juke move) in the roster update.

Speedster Will Fuller (9 speed, 93 acceleration) lines up opposite Hopkins, with Keke Coutee (92 speed, 82 catching) already on the team and Kenny Stills (88 catching, 87 deep route) to come.

The Texans' offensive line is poor, but Laremy Tunsil (85 pass block, 79 run block) will arrive in the roster update and the interior trio are reasonable pass blockers which will allow you to keep a passing attack moving.

JJ Watt (94 power moves, 93 finesse moves) and Whitney Mercilus (84 power moves, 78 block shed) bring the heat up front, along with Jadeveon Clowney (89 power moves, 89 block shed) until the roster update. Benardrick McKinney is a good middle linebacker (90 pursuit, 88 tackle) while Jonathan Joseph (86 man cover, 82 zone cover) and Bradley Roby (78 man cover, 75 zone cover) are a nice corner pairing. At safety you have athleticism in Justin Reid (92 speed, 91 acceleration) and dependability in Tashaun Gipson (86 zone cover, 84 pursuit).

This is a team that can line up and play with anyone and will surprise quite a few.

Best team to rebuild: Arizona Cardinals

Taking a Super Bowl favorite to the big game is fun, but it isn't much of an achievement. If you want to really work for it then you need to take over a team that has to be rebuilt. There are several candidates for that spot, but the most interesting one is the Arizona Cardinals.

There are several good veterans like Chandler Jones (85 power moves, 85 tackle), Patrick Peterson (94 man cover, 91 zone cover), David Johnson (93 juke move, 92 speed), and Larry Fitzgerald (91 catching, 85 short route) littered across the roster, but most importantly they have a young quarterback in #1 pick Kyler Murray (89 throw power, 82 short accuracy).

Having the young QB solves the biggest and most difficult piece of the puzzle, leaving you to invest and tinker with the rest of the roster. You'll want to put together a good offensive line to open up holes for Johnson and protect Murray. Right tackle Marcus gilbert (84 OVR) is their best blocker by a mile.

After that you will be developing the young pass catchers like Andy Isabella (95 speed, 82 catching) and Hakeem Butler (87 spectacular catch, 84 catch in traffic), trying to add a tight end, and fixing the defense.

The Cardinals don't have a defensive lineman with an OVR above 76, and need to find a rush partner for Jones. The cornerback depth chart is a wasteland behind Peterson, while the safety spots are solid thanks to young player Budda Baker, but they need help.

The Cardinals have never won a Super Bowl, you can fix that.

Worst team: Miami Dolphins

Not only are the Miami Dolphins bad on Madden 20, but when the regular season roster update drops they will get a lot worse.

Their two best players, Laremy Tunsil (84 OVR) and Kenny Stills (84 OVR) were traded to the Houston Texans over the weekend, and when they disappear from the depth chart so will any hope of putting up points with this team.

The quarterback options are the inconsistent veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick (86 throw power, 86 short accuracy) or the young and unproven Josh Rosen (87 throw power, 85 short accuracy).

Kenyan Drake (91 speed, 90 juke move) is a nice running back but he has no blocking. The Dolphins offensive line won't have a starter with an OVR of 68+ once Tunsil moves, so finding a hole will be nearly impossible. At wide receiver DeVante Parker (91 speed, 87 catching) is ok and Jakeem Grant (96 speed, 95 acceleration) extremely fast, but they can't make up for the poor quarterback play or the lack of blocking up front.

Defensively the Dolphins aren't too bad, especially in the secondary, but they have no pass rush and are light on talent at linebacker. Minkah Fitzpatrick (79 zone cover, 79 man cover) is a good safety, as is Reshad Jones (82 zone cover, 74 man cover) but that won't matter much when the opposition can run all over the front and sit in the pocket for an age. Avoid using the Dolphins in all situations.

