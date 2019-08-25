Madden 20: Quick tips to improve your passing offense

Passing is the most exciting part of any Madden offense. After all, we've all had day dreams about being the quarterback in a big game.

Madden 20 has raised the bar when it comes to passing attacks. Some playbooks have taken a step forward in their complexity and design, particularly the Kliff Kingsbury-led Arizona Cardinals with their new Air Raid style.

As the quarterback of your team it is up to you distribute the ball to your receivers and keep it away from defenders. Madden 20 has several tools to help you do this.

In this article we will be looking at the 9 elements of passing that you need to know to get the best out of your QB. There are pro's and con's to each of these methods and we recommend situational knowledge for all of them.

Bullet Pass

Hold the receiver button

A bullet pass is one of the most commonly used type of pass that gets it to the receiver quickly and powerfully. Depending on the quality of your QB, you will see different results. If using an elite quarterback then this should be the go to option.

﻿However, worse QBs will occasionally have wild efforts that can be intercepted, especially if you throw it over the middle, so pick and choose your moments depending on which quarterback you are using

These are ideal for short routes over the middle, or a HB dump off.

Touch Pass

Press & Release the receiver button

This is the most difficult pass to master. The official guide says 'press and release' but there isn't a black and white definition that means it ends up being about feel and timing. If you hold for too long it's a bullet, if you press to short it's a lob. Both are dangerous in the wrong situations. Practice this as much as you can.

These are ideal for middle routes like dig, corner, and some post routes.

Lob Pass

Tap the receiver button

This is one is simple to do but harder to know when is the right time. This pass gives a high arcing ball that is easier to catch, but also easier for the opposition to intercept. Because of the high arc, if you go to the sidelines with this, it will probably be out of play.

These are ideal for deep routes, usually over the top of the defensive backs when your WR has beat his man.

High Pass

LB/L1 + receiver Button

This play throws to a receiver in the high point of their catching radius. This differs from the lob as it can used at much closer proximity. This has to be used with a receiver that is tall or a has a high jumping stat to make the most of it.

These are ideal for fade routes in the end-zone where your receiver has a height advantage and can go up and get the ball.

Low Pass

LT/L2 + receiver Button

The opposite of the high pass, the low pass throws towards the waist and knees of the target. This makes it much harder for defenders to make a play, but also makes it tougher for the receiver. This will reduce the chance of a catch and yards after the catch, but drastically reduces the risk of turnovers.

These are ideal for short routes over the middle where the space is limited, like at the goal line.

Pump Fake

Double Tap the receiver button

If you have plenty of time in the pocket, a well-timed pump fake can throw the safeties off. Be warned, it takes time for the QB to reset, so don't expect to do it and then throw a perfect spiral to the intended player right away. If you have some pressure on you, a pump fake will lead to sacks.

These are ideal when you have plenty of time in the pocket and have a deep man you don't want to be double teamed. They are also extremely useful in online play.

Throw Away

Press in RS

This is a hugely underrated passing skill. Many don't enjoy doing it because their ego won't take a 0 yard play as a positive outcome. However, when being chased out of the pocket and faced with a sack for loss of yards - a quick throw away can be very intelligent play and frustration your opposition.

These are ideal when about to be sacked outside the pocket.

Lead Passing

Press a direction on LS whilst passing

All the above passing plays can have lead passing. If you want the QB to throw into the space in front of a runner, you can directionally lead the runner. Beware, QBs with poor accuracy or throw power will sometimes get this wrong and again it can mean interceptions or incompletions. That said, it can also unlock a lot more yards after the catch if you lead the receiver into space.

These are ideal for out routes to the sideline.

Playmaker

Press a direction on RS whilst out of the pocket

Sometimes all your receivers are covered but you have time as a QB to pick a pass. Playmaker allows you to control the nearest player and using the RS you can tell them a direction to run. This will buy them some space as they make a break for it and can help you find a player to dump off a pass to when out of the pocket. This should be a last resort rather than play design.

These are ideal for breakdowns in play when the RB is nearby but initially covered.

