Madden 20: Best press corners in Ultimate Team

A position made especially trendy by the
Seattle Seahawks’ Legion of Boom: press cornerbacks. Not only will this corner
take away a player or an entire side of the field, he will jam receivers at the
line of scrimmage and make it virtually impossible to get a route going.
Taking away a receiver before his route has
developed by pressing him at the line can throw off any Madden QB. What will
they do when their receivers struggle to get off the line of scrimmage and
their timing is off?
So, which corners in MUT can you target to lockdown opposing wide receivers?
Denzel
Ward, Most Feared (97 OVR)
Press:
95
Auction
House Value: Xbox – 331K/PS4 – 310K/PC – 285K
Before I really dive in on Ward, his lofty
stats, making him the best corner in the game right now, are thanks to a Most
Feared boost which will wear off on November 1. His ratings will drop down to a
92 OVR card, with 90 press, 92 man coverage, 84 zone coverage, 92 speed and 92
acceleration.
With 95 press, 97 man coverage, 89 zone coverage, 97 speed and 97 acceleration, Ward is going to completely lock down every receiver who lines up opposite him, even the great Randy Moss. Even after his ratings drop he will be one of the top press corners in MUT.
Richard
Sherman, Ultimate Kickoff (91 OVR)
Press:
92
Auction
House Value: Xbox – 380K/PS4 – 397K/PC – 268K
Arguably the figurehead in the recent press
corner movement, Sherman had to be on this list.
With 84 speed he really isn’t the fastest
corner, and on the surface that rating could be quite worrying, especillaly
considering his price. However, with 92 press, 94 zone coverage, 93 awareness
and 93 play recognition you won’t have to worry about his lack of speed. He
will shut down an entire side of the field without leaning on being fast.
What’s more, he will undoubtedly grow another 2 OVR when the 49ers win two more games.
Tre’Davious
White, Signature Series (91 OVR)
Press:
92
Auction
House Value: Xbox – 399K/PS4 – 416K/PC – N/A
This Bills cornerback is quietly one of the
most underrated corners in the NFL, and this card is possibly the best corner in
MUT right now.
Some may be scared off by his 77 jumping, while this is low, it shouldn’t be an issue when you consider his other ratings. With 92 press, 88 man coverage, 87 zone coverage, 88 speed, 91 awareness and 91 play recognition, he’ll be right with every receiver and he’ll get to the right place at the right time.
Jalen Ramsey, MUT Heroes (91 OVR)
Press:
92
Auction
House Value: Xbox – 255K/PS4 – 251K/PC – 231K
Now a Los Angeles Ram, Ramsey’s inclusion
shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone and his MUT Heroes card is possibly the best
value card in this top five.
Any concerns you may have with Sherman’s speed or White’s jumping you won’t have with Ramsey. With 88 speed, 89 jumping, 92 man coverage, 90 zone coverage and 92 press he is a beast. All of that on a 6’1” frame and you’re in business.
Jimmy
Smith, Ultimate Kickoff (88 OVR)
Press:
91
Auction
House Value: Xbox – 110K/PS4 – 115K/PC – 126K
Casey Hayward’s most feared card could go in here, but at 93 OVR with the boost he drops too low to stay in this top five.
Smith, meanwhile, is the lowest OVR card in
the top five and there are better cards overall below him, but if you’re
looking for a big, physical press corner he is very good value for money
(coins). He only has 84 speed, but his 91 press, 87 man coverage, 72 strength,
85 awareness and 85 play recognition make him worth your while in a press-man
system.
Plus he’ll be 93 OVR if the Ravens can win five more games this season.
The
best press corners in MUT
|Player
|Team
|Program
|Overall
|Press
|Denzel Ward
|Cleveland Browns
|Most Feared
|97 (92)
|95 (90)
|Richard Sherman
|San Francisco 49ers
|Ultimate Kickoff
|91
|92
|Tre’Davious White
|Buffalo Bills
|Signature Series
|91
|92
|Jalen Ramsey
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|MUT Heroes
|91
|92
|Jimmy Smith
|Baltimore Ravens
|Ultimate Kickoff
|88
|91
|Casey Hawyard Jr
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Most Feared
|93 (88)
|91
|Patrick Peterson
|Arizona Cardinals
|Team of the Week
|91
|90
|Ty Law
|New England Patriots
|Legends
|92
|90
|Jalen Ramsey
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Core Elite
|87
|89
|Desmond Trufant
|Atlanta Falcons
|Signature Series
|90
|89
|Aqib Talib
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Flashbacks
|90
|89
|Chris McAlister
|Baltimore Ravens
|Theme Diamonds
|89
|89
|Mel Blount
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Legends
|89
|88
|Willie Brown
|Oakland Raiders
|Legends
|90
|88
|Joe Haden
|Cleveland Browns
|Flashbacks
|88
|88
|Richard Sherman
|San Francisco 49ers
|Core Elite
|86
|88
|Stephon Gilmore
|New England Patriots
|MUT Superstars
|90
|88
|Jaire Alexander
|Green Bay Packers
|Football Outsiders
|88
|87
|Xavien Howard
|Miami Dolphins
|MUT Heroes
|90
|86
|Carlton Davis III
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Football Outsiders
|85
|86
