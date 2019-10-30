Madden 20: Best press corners in Ultimate Team

A position made especially trendy by the

Seattle Seahawks’ Legion of Boom: press cornerbacks. Not only will this corner

take away a player or an entire side of the field, he will jam receivers at the

line of scrimmage and make it virtually impossible to get a route going.

Taking away a receiver before his route has

developed by pressing him at the line can throw off any Madden QB. What will

they do when their receivers struggle to get off the line of scrimmage and

their timing is off?

So, which corners in MUT can you target to lockdown opposing wide receivers?

Denzel

Ward, Most Feared (97 OVR)

Press:

95

Auction

House Value: Xbox – 331K/PS4 – 310K/PC – 285K

Before I really dive in on Ward, his lofty

stats, making him the best corner in the game right now, are thanks to a Most

Feared boost which will wear off on November 1. His ratings will drop down to a

92 OVR card, with 90 press, 92 man coverage, 84 zone coverage, 92 speed and 92

acceleration.

With 95 press, 97 man coverage, 89 zone coverage, 97 speed and 97 acceleration, Ward is going to completely lock down every receiver who lines up opposite him, even the great Randy Moss. Even after his ratings drop he will be one of the top press corners in MUT.

Richard

Sherman, Ultimate Kickoff (91 OVR)

Press:

92

Auction

House Value: Xbox – 380K/PS4 – 397K/PC – 268K

Arguably the figurehead in the recent press

corner movement, Sherman had to be on this list.

With 84 speed he really isn’t the fastest

corner, and on the surface that rating could be quite worrying, especillaly

considering his price. However, with 92 press, 94 zone coverage, 93 awareness

and 93 play recognition you won’t have to worry about his lack of speed. He

will shut down an entire side of the field without leaning on being fast.

What’s more, he will undoubtedly grow another 2 OVR when the 49ers win two more games.

Tre’Davious

White, Signature Series (91 OVR)

Press:

92

Auction

House Value: Xbox – 399K/PS4 – 416K/PC – N/A

This Bills cornerback is quietly one of the

most underrated corners in the NFL, and this card is possibly the best corner in

MUT right now.

Some may be scared off by his 77 jumping, while this is low, it shouldn’t be an issue when you consider his other ratings. With 92 press, 88 man coverage, 87 zone coverage, 88 speed, 91 awareness and 91 play recognition, he’ll be right with every receiver and he’ll get to the right place at the right time.

Jalen Ramsey, MUT Heroes (91 OVR)

Press:

92

Auction

House Value: Xbox – 255K/PS4 – 251K/PC – 231K

Now a Los Angeles Ram, Ramsey’s inclusion

shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone and his MUT Heroes card is possibly the best

value card in this top five.

Any concerns you may have with Sherman’s speed or White’s jumping you won’t have with Ramsey. With 88 speed, 89 jumping, 92 man coverage, 90 zone coverage and 92 press he is a beast. All of that on a 6’1” frame and you’re in business.

Jimmy

Smith, Ultimate Kickoff (88 OVR)

Press:

91

Auction

House Value: Xbox – 110K/PS4 – 115K/PC – 126K

Casey Hayward’s most feared card could go in here, but at 93 OVR with the boost he drops too low to stay in this top five.

Smith, meanwhile, is the lowest OVR card in

the top five and there are better cards overall below him, but if you’re

looking for a big, physical press corner he is very good value for money

(coins). He only has 84 speed, but his 91 press, 87 man coverage, 72 strength,

85 awareness and 85 play recognition make him worth your while in a press-man

system.

Plus he’ll be 93 OVR if the Ravens can win five more games this season.

The

best press corners in MUT

Player Team Program Overall Press Denzel Ward Cleveland Browns Most Feared 97 (92) 95 (90) Richard Sherman San Francisco 49ers Ultimate Kickoff 91 92 Tre’Davious White Buffalo Bills Signature Series 91 92 Jalen Ramsey Jacksonville Jaguars MUT Heroes 91 92 Jimmy Smith Baltimore Ravens Ultimate Kickoff 88 91 Casey Hawyard Jr Los Angeles Chargers Most Feared 93 (88) 91 Patrick Peterson Arizona Cardinals Team of the Week 91 90 Ty Law New England Patriots Legends 92 90 Jalen Ramsey Jacksonville Jaguars Core Elite 87 89 Desmond Trufant Atlanta Falcons Signature Series 90 89 Aqib Talib Tampa Bay Buccaneers Flashbacks 90 89 Chris McAlister Baltimore Ravens Theme Diamonds 89 89 Mel Blount Pittsburgh Steelers Legends 89 88 Willie Brown Oakland Raiders Legends 90 88 Joe Haden Cleveland Browns Flashbacks 88 88 Richard Sherman San Francisco 49ers Core Elite 86 88 Stephon Gilmore New England Patriots MUT Superstars 90 88 Jaire Alexander Green Bay Packers Football Outsiders 88 87 Xavien Howard Miami Dolphins MUT Heroes 90 86 Carlton Davis III Tampa Bay Buccaneers Football Outsiders 85 86

