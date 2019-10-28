Madden 20: Week 9 roster update should include OVR upgrades for these players - Nick Bosa & others

The NFL season is at full throttle and racing toward the playoffs already, and while Madden 20's launch ratings have been pretty spot on with the likes of Aaron Donald, Ezekiel Elliott, and Eddie Jackson, they have been off on a few players.

Patrick Mahomes was recently added to the 99 OVR club, while others have seen a dip in ratings like Reggie Ragland's tumble from 73 OVR to 67.

After Week 5 there are some players on such a run of form that they need to see their ratings move up. We have already talked about some, like ﻿Shaquil Barrett and Daniel Jones﻿, but these players are also deserving of seeing their OVR shoot up.

Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers (92 OVR)

Position: HB

Age: 23

Best Stats: Agility (97), Juke Move (94), Elusiveness (92), Acceleration (92), Speed (91)

Christian McCaffrey is on a campaign of destruction against NFL defenses. Despite Cam Newton's injuries and the opposition knowing that McCaffrey is coming at them there is little they can do to stop him.

As if to emphasis that point McCaffrey went nuclear against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, rushing for 176 yards and 2 touchdowns and adding 61 yards and another score as a receiver.

McCaffrey is already rated highly by Madden 20 at 92 OVR, but with 587 yards rushing, 866 yards from scrimmage, and 7 touchdowns already he should be much closer to the top of his position. His elusiveness (92), juke move (94), and agility (97) could all go up, as could his catching (81).

Whitney Mercilus, Houston Texans (84 OVR)

Position LOLB

Age: 29

Best Stats: Acceleration (89), Awareness (89), Play Recognition (87), Hit Power (85), Tackle (85), Pursuit (85)

When the Texans traded Jadeveon Clowney at the start of the year there was some worry about their pass rush. Whitney Mercilus has eased those. While his teammate JJ Watt continues to draw the most attention, Mercilus is making the most of his chances and forcing offenses to adjust. He leads the NFL in forced fumbles with 4, and has 5 sacks so far too.

At the next update Mercilus needs to see his power moves (84) and finesse moves (65) get a boost.

Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (82 OVR)

﻿Position: WR

Age: 23

Best Stats: Acceleration (92), Speed (91), Catching (90), Jumping (88), Agility (88), Medium Route (86)

Chris Godwin has been a revelation this season and has already moved up from his 81 OVR at launch, but that is not enough. The Bucs wide receiver has earned two TOTW cards, including the Week 4 LTD card, and could be in line for a third after another stellar game with 175 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Godwin is averaging over 100 yards a game now and leads the NFL in receiving touchdowns, which means he should be much better than the 37th best receiver in Madden. Expect his catch in traffic (84), deep route (82), and release (81) to all improve in the next update.

Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers (80 OVR)

Position: RE

Age: 21

Best Stats: Acceleration (91), Agility (86), Strength (85), Finesse Moves (81), Tackle (81)

The second-overall pick of the 2019 draft, Nick Bosa was expected to stay in the shadow of older brother Joey for a while, but the 49ers rookie is showing no desire to do so.

Bosa had his first multi-sack game against the Browns, taking down Baker Mayfield twice and hitting him 5 times as he dominated proceedings and put his name firmly in Defensive Rookie of the Year contention. He upped the stakes with a massive 3-sack, 1-interception day against the Panthers.

Should EA give Bosa a boost then his power moves (74) and block shedding (76) should be the first things to go up. His awareness (78) and play recognition (75) should also see an improvement.

DJ Chark, Jacksonville Jaguars (76 OVR)

Position: WR

Age: 22

Best Stats: Speed (94), Jumping (93), Acceleration (93), Agility (85), Catching (83), Spectacular Catch (83), Catch In Traffic (80)

A second-round pick in 2018, Chark made little impact as a rookie, with just 14 catches and no touchdowns. As a result his launch rating of 71 OVR made sense. He's been inching upward in every update since, but it shouldn't stop here.

Chark put on another dominant display on Sunday against McCaffrey's Panthers with 164 yards and 2 scores on 8 catches. Taking him to 485 yards and 5 touchdowns on the season already.

His route running (73 short, 76 medium, 79 deep) should all go up, as should his catching (83) and spectacular catch (83).