Some very important news about EA Sports College Football 25 is on the horizon. EA Sports introduced a countdown on the front page of their website, where they say news about the highly anticipated EA Sports College Football 25 game will be revealed.

We expect this news to be about the game's official release date, platforms, editions, and perhaps even a glimpse of gameplay.

As mentioned above, a countdown for the release of important news regarding EA Sports College Football 25 is underway and it ends in:

Since the EA Sports College Football 25 cover was recently leaked on the PlayStation Store, there is a good chance that is what this huge new announcement is all about.

However, it's also possible that the EA Sports College Football 25 release date, editions, and platforms where the game will be available are also revealed.

If we are lucky, EA Sports might even give us a sneak peek of what the gameplay looks like, and which game modes the title will introduce.

EA Sports College Football 25 is one of the most anticipated sports games of 2024, as it brings back a historic video game franchise, so the hype surrounding the title is through the roof.

The game already managed to secure the license to all the FBS schools, so maybe more licenses, be it with schools, players, or sponsors will also be revealed in the upcoming EA Sports College Football 25 news announcement.

