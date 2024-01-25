Find out when the deadliest assassin arrives at Wild Rift.

Wild Rift update 5.0 introduced a lot of new content and also announced three new champions, with one of them being Talon.

Talon is a very popular LoL champion and most players are thrilled to see him finally come to Wild Rift. However, most players don't know exactly when Talon will arrive at the game.

So without further ado, let's find out when Talon's expected release date is.

As mentioned above, the latest Wild Rift update announced three new champions would be arriving at the game. These champions are Syndra, Talon, and Kindred.

Syndra has already arrived at the game, as she was added to the Wild Rift champion pool when update 5.0 went live. Talon is supposed to be the next champion to arrive at the Rift, but we don't know exactly when.

Normally, Wild Rift releases one new champion per month, so we can expect Talon to arrive at the game around 18 February. This is if Wild Rift maintains their tradition of releasing a champion every month, of course.

click to enlarge Credit: Riot Games Enduring Sword Talon

However, there is a small chance that Talon is only introduced later, with Kindred actually arriving at Wild Rift first. The Eternal Hunters is also a highly anticipated champion, and many players can't wait to try Kindred out.

For now, there is no official release date for the arrival of Talon, but everything indicates that will be revealed sooner rather than later.

We will keep this article updated with any new information that this made available, so make sure to bookmark it.

