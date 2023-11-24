Wild Rift Update 5.0 is just around the corner, and it brings a lot of new and exciting content. Update 5.0 will introduce new champions, skins, balance changes, and more. It's also possible that Update 5.0 introduces a new game mode.

The main goal of this new update is to make Wild Rift continue to feel fresh, by introducing new content and implementing some balance changes that will impact the meta of the game.

Without further ado, let's find out everything about Update 5.0, starting with its release date.

Wild Rift Update 5.0 release date

As mentioned above, the Wild Rift Update 5.0 is not that far off as it goes live on 18 January 2024. This will be the first update of 2024, so it has a special meaning, as Riot Games certainly wants to start the year on the right foot.

We expect this to be the biggest update Wild Rift has received in a long time. It will introduce three champions, nerfs and buffs to different champions, fix many bugs, and more.

So, let's take a look at what champions Update 5.0 is bringing to Wild Rift.

Champions coming in Update 5.0

There are three new champions coming to Wild Rift in Update 5.0, and they all have different roles and playstyles. These three champions are Syndra, a control mage, Talon, an assassin, and Kindred, a marksman.

Syndara is a control mage predominantly played in mid-lane but who can also be played as an ADC if you have an AD mid and top. Her abilities are the same as in LoL, and allow her to slow and stun enemies while dealing a lot of damage.

While Syndra can poke an opponent out, and then finish him with a burst of damage by using her ultimate, Talon wants to 100-0 opponents in the blink of an eye.

Talon is an assassin who is also mainly played on mid, and he has quite a unique kit, with his E ability allowing him to jump over walls and structures. This helps Talon quickly roam around the map and catch opponents off guard.

As for Kindred, she is a marksman but is played more in the jungle than in the ADC role. Kindred abilities allow her to deal a lot of damage, and she has a pretty fast jungle clear.

When compared with other ADCs her attack range is small, but for a jungle champion she has a big auto-attack range. This helps her kite jungle camps and enemy champions, making her very strong in 1v1 situations with the enemy jungle, and even solo laners.

We will update this article regularly with new information about Update 5.0, so make sure to bookmark it.