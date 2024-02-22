Riot Games' Project L is Now Called 2XKO

Riot's fighting game finally receives its official name!

Riot Games has officially revealed the name of their highly anticipated fighting game, formerly known as Project L, as 2XKO. Fans have been waiting with bated breath after Executive producer Tom Cannon teased this announcement, and most are on board with the new name.

With a striking trailer showcasing the base characters, 2XKO promises to make waves in both the fighting game and League of Legends communities. This recent name reveal only intensifies the hype, breathing new life into the LoL universe.

Riot reveals Project L’s official name: 2XKO

Project L, the upcoming League of Legends-based fighting game from Riot Games, has finally received its official name: 2XKO. The announcement was accompanied by a thrilling teaser trailer, showcasing the game's unique 2v2 team-based mechanics and introducing the base fighters: Ahri, Yasuo, Ekko, Darius, and the newly revealed Illaoi.

Fans expressed confusion about the name's pronunciation and the team provided further clarification, confirming that it’s pronounced how it’s spelt. Some are sceptical of the new name and prefer the placeholder “Project L”, but others believe it makes sense if 2XKO stands for "double KO," reflecting the 2v2 nature of the game where two knockouts are needed to win.

In the “Project L: Introducing Duo Play” dev diary, Game Director Shaun Rivera and Executive Producer Tom Cannon emphasise that their core gameplay principles in developing Project L are centred around ensuring that players can have fun right away while also rewarding the time they spend mastering it.

Champions in the game have fast, powerful abilities that look impressive when executed, with quick and fluid movement at its core. Project L is all about bringing something fresh to the table and revolutionising the world of fighting games.

One important distinction is that Project L is not merely a tag-based fighting game; it is a 2v2 team-based fighting game. Each team will consist of two champions, and each player will control a single champion in a tag-team assist-based fashion.

Fans are calling this an ambitious endeavour, but the general consensus is that fighting games are most enjoyable when played with friends, and Project L enables players to not only compete against their friends but also team up with them on the battlefield.

Based on Riot’s development videos, the official release date for 2XKO is most likely set for 2025. Amping up the excitement, Riot confirms that playable demos will be offered throughout 2024, including Evo Japan 2024. That means you might have a chance to test out the unique 2v2 team mechanics and see your favourite League of Legends champions come to life in action before the full game arrives on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X, and PC.

Players can anticipate Project L to be a unique fighting game that will challenge and unlock their creativity with a plethora of attack combinations and unique interactions between different champions!

