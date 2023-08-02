All Confirmed Project L Characters

Fighting game fans are intrigued by the upcoming release of Project L, Riot Games' first game within the genre. Finding out who will be a part of the Project L roster has fans giddying with excitement.

Utilising the iconic cast of League of Legends is sure to bring plenty of players to Project L. However, balancing a fighting game can be tricky, so obviously, a ton of characters won't make it into the title, at least initially.

There have been plenty of leaks regarding the Project L roster. Some seem more trustworthy than others, while some are simply fan-made projects from people looking to see their League main duke it out in another genre.

In this article, though, we'll be focusing only on confirmed Project L characters with constant updates as more and more get announced in the coming months.

Project L confirmed characters

At the time of writing, we have a total of six confirmed characters that will make it into Project L's starting roster. These are:

Ekko

Jinx

Ahri

Illaoi

Darius

Katarina

Ekko, Ahri, and Darius will be the first playable characters alongside with an unannounced fourth one at Evo 2023.

We've seen Jinx gameplay in previous developer diaries videos from Riot Games. As for Illaoi, the devs confirmed she is currently in development, but most likely in the early stages of creation.

Finally, Katarina was spotted during the very first glimpses of Project L's gameplay in 2019. She hasn't been seen since, so it'll be interesting to see how much she's changed.

The official Project L website shows a total of 14 character slots, which could make for a decent starting roster, considering the game will be supported for years and years to come with more Champions being added.

As mentioned, this article will only list confirmed characters, so there's zero speculation on the list. If they're here, they will be in Project L.

We'll be updating it with more information as soon as we get it. For more content, check out the breakdown of the new 2v2 mechanic in Project L.