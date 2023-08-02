We're all so excited to see how Riot Games' first foray into the fighting game genre pans out. We've seen tons of information regarding it except one crucial aspect - will Project L be free-to-play?

Fighting games have often been criticised for being hard to get into. First, the apparently difficult entry barrier of motion inputs and learning combos turns some people off. On top of that, if you want to buy a fighting game months or years after it came out, chances are you'll have to pay extra to get all the content, including DLC characters or other cosmetics.

One of the reasons people within the FGC, League of Legends, and casual fans are anticipating Project L is because Riot Games' track record of turning multiplayer concepts into fully-fledged, successful, F2P games is second to none in the gaming industry.

From tactical shooters with Valorant to card games with Legends of Runeterra, and of course their crown jewel League of Legends, Riot has proven that monetising free-to-play titles is something they know how to do.

Having said all that - will Project L be a free-to-play fighting game?

Is Project L going to be free-to-play?

Let's cut right to the chase and say that, at the moment, we don't know for sure if Project L will be free to play or not.

It's true that the chances of Project L being F2P are extremely hight, almost to the point of being 100% certainty, but we don't want to confirm based on hunches alone.

Because yes, while other Riot games have been free, fighting games is a whole different beast, as there isn't a particular blueprint the devs can follow to a certain extent.

Of course, once we know for sure if Project L will be free-to-play, we'll be sure to update this article accordingly. In the meantime, for more content, check out the new Duo System unveiled in the most recent dev diaries video.