It's finally time to know the name of the anticipated fighting game.

21 Feb 2024 8:29 PM +00:00

Rejoice fighting games enthusiasts, as Project L title reveal finally has an official date, and it's closer than expected!

A Riot Games developer has revealed when the Project L official title will be revealed, along with more information about the game, including its social media channels.

So let's find out when Project L's real name will be revealed.

Project L title reveal is closer than expected

As mentioned above, the Project L title reveal finally has an official date, and the best part of it is that it's much sooner than expected.

According to Tom Cannon, a Riot Games Project L developer, the official title of the game will be revealed on 22 February, along with its official social media channels.

click to enlarge

This news has taken the hype surrounding the title to a whole new level, with players very excited to see how the title will be named, and hoping a release date for the game is also announced.

There is also a possibility that all the game characters will also be announced, but that isn't official. So far, Darius, Ekko, Ahri and Yasuo are the only characters confirmed to be in the game.

One thing is certain, Project L is about to change the fighting video games industry as we know it.

Will Project L Be Free?|Riot Reveals Project L "Duo Play" System and New 2v2 Gameplay|All Confirmed Project L Characters.

For more articles like this, take a look at our More page.