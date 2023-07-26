Riot Reveals Project L "Duo Play" System and New 2v2 Gameplay

A new Riot Games dev diary video just dropped, unveiling exciting gameplay details about their highly-anticipated fighting game, Project L. In the video, Game Director Shaun Rivera and Executive Producer Tom Cannon provided exciting updates and introduced the innovative "duo play" and "Fuse" systems.

The launch of Project L is set to make waves in the gaming community, poised to bring fighting games to new heights. Here are the main takeaways from the “Project L: Introducing Duo Play” dev diary.

Project L duo play details

Cannon opens the dev diary with a promise to introduce something fresh to the genre of fighting games with Project L, ensuring that both Riot Games fans and fighting game enthusiasts alike will experience new and refreshing types of fun.

In a previous dev diary, Cannon revealed that Project L was initially being developed as a 1v1 game. However, the team made a decision to pivot towards a tag-team fighter, which, according to Cannon, opens up doors for more exciting and hype moments to unfold. He delves further into this concept in the recent dev diary.

One important distinction that he makes is that Project L is not merely a tag-based fighting game; it is a 2v2 team-based fighting game. Each team will consist of two champions, and each player will control a single champion in a tag-team assist-based fashion.

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: Riot Games Project L "duo play" system

Fans are calling this an ambitious endeavour, but the general consensus is that fighting games are most enjoyable when played with friends, and Project L enables players to not only compete against their friends but also team up with them on the battlefield.

Rivera describes Riot's upcoming fighting game as akin to tag-team wrestling. He points out the highlights of their tag mechanics, which include encouraging teamwork, performing flashy combos together, saving your partner in clutch moments, and more. Paving the way for creative player expression

click to enlarge + 3 Project L "Fuse" system

On top of that, before players start a match, they will have the opportunity to customise how their champions interact with each other using the “Fuse” system, allowing player expression to shine. He explains the "Fuse 2x Assist" option, which enables your team to execute two assists consecutively. Players can always change their Fuse setup before the next match, providing flexibility and strategic depth.

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: Riot Games

They emphasise that their core gameplay principles in developing Project L are centred around ensuring that players can have fun right away while also rewarding the time they spend mastering it. Champions in the game have fast, powerful abilities that look impressive when executed, with quick and fluid movement at its core. Project L is all about bringing something fresh and innovative to the table in the world of fighting games.

Players can anticipate Project L to be a unique fighting game that will challenge and unlock their creativity with a plethora of attack combinations and unique interactions between different champions, all born from the innovative duo play system.