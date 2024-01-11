LoL 2024 Cinematic "Still Here" Sets New Viewership Record

A testament to the enduring bond between players and League of Legends!

Riot Games has recently unveiled the League of Legends 2024 season start cinematic, titled “Still Here”, leaving the community awestruck. After the mixed reception to last year's minimalist "The Brink of Infinity," "Still Here" aims to recapture the magic of previous cinematic successes like "The Call," "Ruination," and "Warriors." Judging by the record-high views, it's safe to say they've hit the mark!

With the exploration of past, present, and future in "Still Here," Riot Games seems to say that they haven't forgotten the enduring bond between players and League of Legends. “Still Here” has resonated deeply with the community, who felt acknowledged and excited about what’s to come!

“Still Here” kicks off 2024 by breaking records and reigniting the League of Legends community

The numbers speak for themselves: within the first 22 hours of its release, the 2024 season start cinematic "Still Here" accumulated a staggering 20 million views on YouTube. This achievement surpasses the debuts of other popular League videos like KD/A's "More" and True Damage's "GIANTS." The next highest-viewed season-start cinematic is 2020 Warriors, at 10.6 million in 24 hours.

According to ChartsLoL, “Still Here” is currently the most viewed and most trending video on YouTube, topping charts in over 65 countries (#1 in 20).

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: Riot Games

This success comes at a pivotal time for the game. Concerns about League "losing steam" had been swirling in the community, fueled by the underwhelming 2023 cinematic, questionable balance changes, and certain monetisation decisions. "Still Here" serves as a triumphant comeback; a love letter to the League community, a warm invitation to join the journey, and a powerful reminder of why we keep coming back for more.

This record-breaking viewership signifies a significant milestone for Riot Games, signalling a potential return of player trust and excitement.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: Riot Games

"Still Here" doesn't shy away from its roots. The music video and song evoke the hair-raising cinematics of the past, with epic combat and dazzling visuals that are classic Riot. However, "Still Here" isn't just a visually stunning spectacle; it's a powerful exploration of the past, present, and future of League of Legends.

The narrative, masterfully woven through the choice of characters, is what truly resonated with players. By using iconic champions like Ashe, Kayle, Morgana, Yasuo, Aatrox, and Kindred – all debuting between 2009 and 2015 – Riot seems to be saying they haven't forgotten the enduring bond between players and the game. They're committed to using that shared history to forge a brighter future.

Riot acknowledges that they are not immune to stumbles and missteps, but the 15 years of trust and hope won't be forsaken. They are "still here," and will continue to be here to listen and learn.

