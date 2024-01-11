"Still Here" is a Love Letter to LoL and Its Enduring Legacy

Riot kicks 2024 off with a heartfelt cinematic!

As is tradition, Riot Games kicks off a new season with a cinematic, not just as hype-building trailers, but as epic expressions of League of Legends's identity as more than just a game. The League community awaited Season 2024's cinematic with bated breath, the disappointment from last year's "minimalist" offering still lingering. And then, Riot delivered "Still Here."

Hailed as a masterpiece, "Still Here" takes players on a journey through Runeterra's past, present, and possible future. It’s a testament to the enduring bond between players and League of Legends, and a promise of a brighter tomorrow.

“Still Here” paints a picture of hope and trust that will continue to propel League of Legends forward

The Season 2024 Cinematic opens with the line “Tomorrow is a hope, never a promise.” On one hand, a hopeful projection that the future is not set in stone. On the other hand, it serves as a poignant reminder of the uncertainties that riddle the road ahead. Uncertainty is a challenge players have grappled with, especially in the aftermath of the bare-bones Season 13 Cinematic video that led to whispers of a game that is "losing steam”.

However, with the sweeping Season 14 changes and the jaw-dropping "Still Here”, Riot reassures players they haven't forgotten what's "in their veins," encouraging them to continue placing their hope in the game as they have in the past.

"Still Here” takes players on a journey featuring old familiar faces: we're whisked back to Demacia's ancient past, witnessing an epic clash between Aatrox and the twin sisters of the Aspect of Justice, Morgana and Kayle. Then, we're transported to the icy Freljord, where Tryndamere defies death by fending off Kindred, assisted by the Iceborn warmother, Ashe. We also get a glimpse of a potential future in Ionia, where a grizzled Yasuo confronts his past while protecting a burning village.

“Past, present, and possible futures — we remember them all." The YouTube description for "Still Here” echoes not just the stories that unfolded in the cinematic, but the journey players have shared with League of Legends. Riot acknowledges that they are not immune to stumbles and missteps, but the 15 years of trust and hope won't be forsaken. They are "still here," and will continue to be here to listen and learn.

Last year's cinematic may have faltered, but "Still Here" is a triumphant comeback. It's a love letter to the League community, a beckoning hand that invites us to join in on the journey, and a powerful reminder of why we keep coming back for more.

