LoL 14.6 Early Patch Notes: All potential champion and item changes

12 Mar 2024 4:12 PM +00:00

The LoL Patch 14.6 early notes have arrived, bringing major adjustments to the bot lane meta, with buffs for ADCs and nerfs for supports. This patch also aims to curb early lane snowballing, making playing from behind more feasible.

Based on information from Riot Phroxon, Patch 14.6 impacts 12 champions and 7 items, affecting various aspects of gameplay. With that said, let's dive right into what awaits us in the upcoming LoL Patch 14.6 update.

According to Riot’s patch schedule, League of Legends Patch 14.6 is expected to hit live servers on 20 March 2024. It will first arrive on Oceanic servers at 10 AM AEST and gradually roll out to other regions throughout the day.

Here are the key release times for different regions:

3 AM PST (NA)

5 AM GMT (EUW)

3 AM CET (EUNE)

8 AM KST (Korea)

LoL Patch 14.6 highlights

Patch 14.6 will address some long-standing issues with the bot lane meta, which many ADC mains are happy to hear about!

ADC receives buffs while Support nerfed

Responding to player concerns about ADC, Crit items are receiving buffs in Patch 14.6 to make them more competitive with on-hit and lethality builds. The goal is to improve the satisfaction of the role, especially in casual play, without overtuning their power in coordinated teams.

To balance this out, Supports will see a decrease in gold income, along with further nerfs to Solstice Sleigh and Doran’s starting items (which will become mutually exclusive with support income items).

Early lane snowballing takes a hit

Another change benefitting ADCs is the re-evaluation of early lane snowballing through powerful first-buy items like Serrated Dirk and Hextech Alternator. While these items previously rewarded early leads, they also created frustrating situations where one mistake during the early laning phase put opponents behind a near-unclimbable wall.

Patch 14.6 adjusts these items to be closer to 100% gold efficiency, making comebacks more realistic and requiring repeated success from the leading team to snowball effectively.

LoL 14.6 patch notes rundown

The early notes for LoL Patch 14.6 reveal that Cho’Gath, Diana (Jungle), Ornn, Shen, Sion, and Tryndamere are getting some buffs. These champions have been struggling despite the item adjustments, and the patch aims to bring them back into the fold.

On the other hand, Briar, Gragas (Top), Karma (Mid), Senna (ADC), Smolder, and Volibear, will be nerfed. These champions have been dominating the game, particularly Smolder with his high win rate in all levels of play.

It's important to note that these are preliminary changes based on early patch notes. The final adjustments and their specifics will be confirmed once the patch finishes its testing on PBE.

Here’s a preview of changes coming to League of Legends with the 14.6 patch update:

Champion buffs

Cho’Gath

Diana (Jungle)

Ornn

Shen

Sion

Tryndamere

Champion nerfs

Briar

Gragas (Top)

Karma (Mid)

Senna (ADC)

Smolder

Volibear

Champion adjustments

Galio

Item buffs

Infinity Edge

Navori Quickblades

Mortal Reminder

Item nerfs

Solstice Sleigh

Epic Item State Efficiency

Support Item Gold Income

System adjustments

Voidgrub Shield on Death will be changed to Heal on Death

Doran’s, Atlas, and Jungle Egg Items are all unique starting items and cannot be purchased together

Alongside these changes is the arrival of several new skins to the fan-favourite High Noon skinline, featuring Evelynn (+Prestige), Yone (+Mythic), Gangplank, and Senna.

That was everything we know so far about the upcoming Patch 14.6 update for LoL. We will update this article with any new and updated information as soon as it's announced, so make sure to bookmark it!

