GTA V Online Weekly Update COUNTDOWN: 3 September – Release date, time, expected content, bonus payouts, discounts & more
Rockstar is back for another month of patch updates, so we’ve covered exactly what you can expect.
The first GTA Online weekly update of September is almost here and like usual we’re expecting a load of new content, bonus payouts, discounts and more.
Keep reading for everything you need to know ahead of 3 September’s patch.
Release Date
The next weekly update will arrive on Thursday, 3 September between 4-5am ET / 9-10am BST.
We will update this page with the patch notes once they drop.
What do we expect in September?
Rockstar often sticks to the same formula with their weekly updates, so we can expect a new podium car, a ton of discounts and bonus payouts (GTA dollars and RP) across selected game modes.
In addition, we’ll get brand new time trials, along with fortnightly Twitch Prime benefits and, if we’re lucky, we might even get some exclusive clothing!
August’s Weekly Updates
Check out August’s GTA Online updates below, including the Summer Special!
27 August Weekly Update
According to Reddit user, Call_Me_Tsuikyit, this week’s patch includes the following.
New Content:
- Podium Car: Progen PR4
Bonus GTA$ and RP Activities:
- Open Wheel Races, 3X
- MC Contracts, 2X
- VIP Work, 2X
Discounted Content:
- R88, $2,024,750
- Swinger, $454,400
- 190Z $450,000
- Viseris, $437,500
- Savestra, $495,000
- Rapid GT Classic, $442,500
- Infernus Classic, $457,500
- Mamba, $497,500
- Stirling GT, $487,500
- Z Type, $475,000 (Same as last week, apparently)
- CEO Offices, 40% Discount
- Clubhouses, 40% Discount
- MC Businesses, 40% Discount
- Drift Yosemite, $588,600/$784,800
- Hotring Sabre, $498,000
- Drift Tampa, $597,000
Time Trial:
- Elysian Island II, Par Time of 01:50.00
- Video Guide
RC Bandito Time Trial:
- Little Seoul Park, Par Time of 01:10.000
- Video Guide
Premium Race:
- Eight Figure Bonus
20 August’s Weekly Update
According to Reddit user, Call_Me_Tsuikyit, 20 August’s weekly update includes the following.
New Content:
- Podium Car: Pfister 811
Bonus GTA$ and RP Activities:
- Transform Races, 2X
- Trap Door, 3X
Discounted Content:
- Deveste Eight, $1,256,500
- Swinger, $454,500
- 190Z, $450,000
- Viseris, $437,500
- Savestra, $495,000
- Rapid GT Classic, $442,500
- Torero, $499,000
- Infernus Classic, $457,500
- Mamba, $497,500
- Sterling GT, $487,500
- Z Type, $475,000
- Akula, $1,949,500
- APC, $1,627,500/$2,164,575
- Ruiner 2000, $3,024,000
- Tug, $875,000
- Toro, $1,225,000
- Kraken, $927,500
- Dinghy, $87,500
- Speeder, $227,500
- Marquis, $289,793
- Jetmax, $209,300
- Squalo, $137,634
- Suntrap, $17,612
- Tropic, $15,400
- Seashark, $11,829
- Buzzard
- Arcades
Time Trial:
- Pillbox Hill, Par Time of 02:16.00
- Video Guide
RC Bandito Time Trial:
- La Fuente Blanca, Par Time of 01:27.00
- Video Guide
Summer Update Patch Notes
The Summer Update arrived earlier this month and contained the following (sourced from Reddit user, Dan6erBond).
New Content
There is a load of new content in the latest patch, including:
- Stock vehicle wheels have been added to the new ‘Street’ category to be applied on any vehicle
- The new yacht missions pay about GTA$ 14,000-25,000
- Arcade Games: Ace of Fury (GTA$ 666,000) and Qub3d (GTA$ 333,000)
- A new business battle on the aircraft carrier has been added
Legendary Motorsports:
- Benefactor BR8 (GTA$ 3,400,000)
- Declasse DR1 (GTA$ 2,997,000)
- Lampadati Tigon (GTA$ 2,310,000)
- Invetero Coquette D10 (GTA$ 1,500,000)
Southern San Andreas Super Autos:
- Canis Seminole Frontier (GTA$ 678,000)
- Dundreary Landstalker (GTA$ 1,220,000)
- Imponte Beater Dukes (GTA$ 378,000)
- BF Club (GTA$ 1,280,000)
- Maibatsu Penumbra FF (GTA$ 1,380,000)
Benny’s:
- Bravado Gauntlet (GTA$ 615,000)
- Bravado Youga (GTA$ 195,000)
- Benefactor Glendale (GTA$ 200,000)
- Declasse Yosemite (GTA$ 485,000)
- Albany Manana (GTA$ 10,000)
Clothing:
- Popped Leather Jacket (White/Gray/Tan/Black/Red/Brown)
- Bomber Jacket (Various, 15 Designs)
- Short Service Shirt (9 colours)
- Double Shirt (Three styles, various colours)
- Long Sleeve Baseball Tees (7 designs)
- Polo Shirt (7 designs)
- Sports Tops (21 designs/colours (Brucie cosplay?))
- Office Shirts (whole category, 20 colours)
- Cargo Pants (8 colours)
- Sports Track Pants (21 designs/colours (Brucie confirmed))
- Gloves, Armoured (8 colours)
- Sports Masks (8 designs)
- Animal Masks (12 designs)
- Sports T-Shirts (white/purple, 14 designs)
- Shirts (open/rolled variants of old designs, 39 designs)
- Suit Pants (25 colours)
- Sport Shorts (15 colours)
Podium Vehicle:
- The Sheava (might be the internal name for the Emperor ETR1)
Double GTA$ and RP Activities:
- 2x GTA$/RP on Open Wheel Races
- 2x GTA$/RP on the new Yacht Missions
- 2x GTA$/RP on Diamond Adversary Series
Discounted Content:
- 30% off Yachts
- 40% off Arcades
- 30% off the Arcade Drone Station
- 40% off Garage Properties (Excluding Apartments)
- 30% off Benny’s Conversions
Time Trial:
- LSIA II in Los Santos International Airport (must be finished on or before 02:24.00)
RC Bandito Time Trial:
- Cemetery in Pacific Bluff (must be finished on or before 01:20.00)
Twitch Prime Bonuses:
- 60% off X80 Proto
- 60% off Bravado Gauntlet
Fixes and Improvements
Sourced directly from Rockstar:
- Players can now return Personal Vehicles to storage via an option within the Interaction Menu.
- Players can now own up to eight different Properties
- Mashing the accelerator prior to starting a race is no longer a viable strategy to gain a speed boost. Instead, players can only receive a starting boost by timing their pedal press once “Go” is shown (or in the case of Open Wheel Races, when the countdown lights are removed).
- Requesting a Pegasus Vehicle is more convenient than ever, with many additional spawn locations being added to reduce your travel time to the closest available location.
- When entering the Diamond Casino & Resort, punters will now be told how long they will need to wait before spinning the Lucky Wheel again. That’s the last time you’ll see a clock inside of The Diamond, though, that’s for sure.
You can find out more about the Summer Update, including the new missions, here!