UPDATED* GTA V CONFIRMED for PS5: Online details, free GTA cash & more

That’s right, the most popular game in the Grand Theft Auto series is making its way to next gen.

In Sony’s official reveal of the PS5, it was announced that GTA V would make the next gen leap to the new console.

While players will surely be excited about this news, there’s even more for players still playing GTA V on PS4.

Reveal Trailer

GTA V is going to hit its third generation of consoles, and we’re still so excited by it.

This article from Rockstar states that GTA V will arrive on PS5 in the second half of 2021.

So, although Next Gen launches towards the end of 2020, you’ll still have to wait more than six months to get an updated version of GTA V for the new PlayStation.

Perks

GTA Online will offer $1m in GTA Cash to players every month leading up to the release of GTA V on PS5, which is slated for 2021.

Not only that, but there is a standalone GTA Online version coming, with the first three months free exclusively for PS5 players.

This is a huge deal for GTA Online, and will let old players catch up with all of the powerful additions to the marketplace across houses, vehicles, guns and more.

