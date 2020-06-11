[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Grand Theft Auto

*UPDATED* GTA V CONFIRMED for PS5: Online details, free GTA cash & more

That’s right, the most popular game in the Grand Theft Auto series is making its way to next gen.

by Brandon Ridgely Jun 11, 2020
 

gta v ps5

In Sony’s official reveal of the PS5, it was announced that GTA V would make the next gen leap to the new console.

While players will surely be excited about this news, there’s even more for players still playing GTA V on PS4.

Contents hide
1 Reveal Trailer
2 Release Date
3 Perks

GTA CASH CARD BUY NOW

Reveal Trailer

GTA V is going to hit its third generation of consoles, and we’re still so excited by it.

Release Date

This article from Rockstar states that GTA V will arrive on PS5 in the second half of 2021.

So, although Next Gen launches towards the end of 2020, you’ll still have to wait more than six months to get an updated version of GTA V for the new PlayStation.

Perks

GTA Online will offer $1m in GTA Cash to players every month leading up to the release of GTA V on PS5, which is slated for 2021.

Not only that, but there is a standalone GTA Online version coming, with the first three months free exclusively for PS5 players.

This is a huge deal for GTA Online, and will let old players catch up with all of the powerful additions to the marketplace across houses, vehicles, guns and more.

READ MORE: GTA Online: Treasure Hunt – ALL 20 Clue Locations

Written by Brandon Ridgely

US Editor, but I cover a bit of everything. Current favorite games: NBA 2K20, MLB The Show 20, EA Sports UFC 3.

RealSport may receive a small commission if you click a link from one of our articles onto a retail website and make a purchase. For more information, see our Cookie Policy.

BestLaptopsV1
BUY CHEAP NINTENDO SWITCH HEADSET
THE BEST PS4 ACCESSORIES!
  • MOST POPULAR
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon