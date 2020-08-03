[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Grand Theft Auto

GTA V Online Weekly Update COUNTDOWN: 6 August – Release date, time, expected content, discounts & more

The Summer Update is close, but we still have the weekly bonuses and discounts to look forward to!

Phil Pangalos by Phil Pangalos Aug 3, 2020
GTA V ONLINE WEEKLY UPDATE 6 AUGUST COUNTDOWN

Rockstar may be on the verge of releasing the GTA Online Summer Update, but that doesn’t mean we don’t have the weekly update to look forward to as well!

Keep reading for everything you need to know ahead of 6 August’s weekly update.

Release Date

The first weekly update of the month will arrive on Thursday, 6 August between 4-5am ET / 9-10am BST.

We will update this page with the patch notes as soon as they drop.

What do we expect from August?

Rockstar regularly updates the game with the following:

  • Price cuts on both new and old content
  • Double GTA dollars and RP awarded on certain game modes
  • New vehicles, tracks or time trials
GTA V ONLINE SUMMER UPDATE RELEASE DATE
TROPIC LIKE IT’S HOT: GTA Online’s Summer Update will likely arrive this month

  • New clothing items are sometimes awarded to players
  • Increased bonuses on business-type features
  • New prizes on the Diamond Casino Lucky Wheel
  • New Twitch Prime benefits

July’s Weekly Updates So Far

The following patch notes cover July 2020’s GTA Online updates so far:

30 July Weekly Update

According to Reddit user Call_Me_Tsuikyit, 30 July’s patch notes contain the following updates.

New Content:

  • Podium Car: Sugoi
gta online weekly update sugoi podium car 1
TRY YOUR LUCK: The Sugoi is this week’s podium car

Double GTA$ and RP Activities:

  • Arena War Modes (Triple AP)
  • Survivals
gta online weekly update arena war triple payout
DOUBLE TROUBLE: It’s 2x payout on Arena War Modes this week

Discounted Content:

  • Deveste Eight, $1,166,750
  • Deviant, $307,200
  • Toros, $298,800
  • RC Tank, $1,365,000
  • RC Bandito, $954,000
  • Cerberus, $1,935,150/$1,455,000
  • Brutus, $1,333,325/$1,002,500
  • Scarab, $1,538,145/$1,156,500
  • Imperator, $1,142,470/$859,000
  • ZR380, $1,069,320/$804,000
  • Laser Weapons, 40% Discount
  • Arena Wars Workshops, 40% Discount
  • Arena Wars Workshop Renovations, 40% Discount

Time Trial:

RC Bandito Time Trial:

*Premium Race:*

  • A Sign of Things to Come

23 July Weekly Update

As spotted on the GTA Online Reddit, u/Call_Me_Tsuikyit posted what arrived:

New Content

  • Podium Car: GP1

Bonus GTA$ and RP Activities

  • Stunt Races, 2X
  • MC Business Sales, 2X
  • Deadline, 3X

Discounted Content:

  • Rampant Rocket, $555,000
  • Shotaro, $1,446,250
  • X80 Proto, $1,755,000
  • Tulip, $430,800
  • Blazer Aqua, $858,000/$1,141,140
  • Ruiner 2000, $2,808,000

Time Trial:

  • Stab City, Par Time of 02:00.00 (Check out the Video Guide here)

16 July Weekly Update

According to Reddit user Call_Me_Tsuikyit, 16 July’s patch notes contain the following updates.

New Content:

  • Podium Car: Komoda
komoda gta online weekly update podium car 16 july 1
TRY YOUR LUCK: The Komoda was a flashy prize

Returning Content:

  • Diamonds (Casino Heist)

Double GTA$ and RP Activities:

  • Special Cargo
  • Time Trials

Triple GTA$ and RP Activities:

  • The Vespucci Job
gta online vespucci job weekly update 16 july 1
TRIPLE TROUBLE: The Vespucci job offered a triple payout

Discounted Content:

  • V-STR, $899,500
  • Rebla GTS, $822,500
  • Vagrant, $996,300/$1,328,400
  • Everon, $663,750/$885,000
  • Bugstars Burrito, $225,000
  • Retinue, $369,000
  • Offices, 40% Discount
  • Office Renovations, 40% Discount

Time Trial:

Twitch Prime Bonuses:

  • Imorgon
  • APC

9 July Weekly Update

According to Reddit user Call_Me_Tsuikyit, 9 July’s patch notes contain the following updates.

New Content:

  • Podium Car: Vagner
gta online vagner podium car
EYES ON THE PRIZE: The Vagner certainly turns heads

Double GTA$ and RP Activities:

  • Air Freight, 2X

Triple GTA$ and RP Activities:

  • Stockpile, 3X

Discounted Content:

  • Osiris, $1,365,000
  • T20, $1,540,000
  • Scramjet, $2,436,000
  • FH-1 Hunter, $1,860,000
  • RM-10 Bombushka, $2,670,000
  • LF-22 Starling, $1,650,000
  • Rogue, $720,000
  • Rocket Voltic, $2,016,000/$2,681,280
  • Ultralight, Free
  • Hangars, 50% Discount
  • Hangar Renovations, 50% Discount
  • Garages, 50% Discount

Time Trial:

  • Elysian Island, par time of 01:40.00

RC Bandito Time Trial:

  • Construction Site II, par time of 01:12.00

Twitch Prime Bonuses:

  • APC, $348,750
  • Overflod Imorgon, $324,750

2 July Weekly Update

According to Reddit user Call_Me_Tsuikyit, 2 July’s patch notes contained the following updates:

New Content:

  • Podium Vehicle: Sovereign

Returning Content:

  • Independence Day Vehicles
  • Independence Day Clothing
  • Independence Day Masks
  • Firework Launcher
gta online sovereign podium car
TWO WHEELER: Rockstar went for a bike rather than a car

Double GTA$ and RP Activities:

  • Bunker Series
  • Missile Base Series

Discounted Content:

  • Deveste Eight, $897,500
  • ETR1, $997,500
  • Avenger Renovations
  • Oppressor MKII, $1,462,500
  • Thruster, $1,375,000
  • RM-10 Bombushka, $2,225,000
  • V-65 Molotok, $1,800,000
  • Tula, $1,945,000
  • APC, $1,162,500/$1,546,125
  • Liberator, $371,007
  • Gauntlet Hellfire, $372,500
  • Sovereign, $60,000
  • Hangars, 70% Discount
  • Arcades, 50% Discount
  • Facilities, 75% Discount
  • Bunkers, 75% Discount
  • Luxor Deluxe, $5,000,000
  • Swift Deluxe, $2,575,000
  • Swift, $750,000/$800,000
  • Luxor, $812,500
  • Yachts, 50% Discount

Time Trial:

  • Down Chilliad, par time of 00:54.20

RC Bandito Time Trial:

  • Vespucci Beach, Par Time of 02:05.00

Phil Pangalos

Written by Phil Pangalos

First Console: GameBoy Color / Favourite Game: Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood / Currently playing: UFC 3

