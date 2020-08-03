GTA V Online Weekly Update COUNTDOWN: 6 August – Release date, time, expected content, discounts & more
The Summer Update is close, but we still have the weekly bonuses and discounts to look forward to!
Rockstar may be on the verge of releasing the GTA Online Summer Update, but that doesn’t mean we don’t have the weekly update to look forward to as well!
Keep reading for everything you need to know ahead of 6 August’s weekly update.
Release Date
The first weekly update of the month will arrive on Thursday, 6 August between 4-5am ET / 9-10am BST.
We will update this page with the patch notes as soon as they drop.
What do we expect from August?
Rockstar regularly updates the game with the following:
- Price cuts on both new and old content
- Double GTA dollars and RP awarded on certain game modes
- New vehicles, tracks or time trials
- New clothing items are sometimes awarded to players
- Increased bonuses on business-type features
- New prizes on the Diamond Casino Lucky Wheel
- New Twitch Prime benefits
July’s Weekly Updates So Far
The following patch notes cover July 2020’s GTA Online updates so far:
30 July Weekly Update
According to Reddit user Call_Me_Tsuikyit, 30 July’s patch notes contain the following updates.
New Content:
- Podium Car: Sugoi
Double GTA$ and RP Activities:
- Arena War Modes (Triple AP)
- Survivals
Discounted Content:
- Deveste Eight, $1,166,750
- Deviant, $307,200
- Toros, $298,800
- RC Tank, $1,365,000
- RC Bandito, $954,000
- Cerberus, $1,935,150/$1,455,000
- Brutus, $1,333,325/$1,002,500
- Scarab, $1,538,145/$1,156,500
- Imperator, $1,142,470/$859,000
- ZR380, $1,069,320/$804,000
- Laser Weapons, 40% Discount
- Arena Wars Workshops, 40% Discount
- Arena Wars Workshop Renovations, 40% Discount
Time Trial:
- Vinewood Hills, Par Time of 02:35.00
- Video Guide
RC Bandito Time Trial:
- Construction Site I, Par Time of 01:50.00
- Video Guide
*Premium Race:*
- A Sign of Things to Come
23 July Weekly Update
As spotted on the GTA Online Reddit, u/Call_Me_Tsuikyit posted what arrived:
New Content
- Podium Car: GP1
Bonus GTA$ and RP Activities
- Stunt Races, 2X
- MC Business Sales, 2X
- Deadline, 3X
Discounted Content:
- Rampant Rocket, $555,000
- Shotaro, $1,446,250
- X80 Proto, $1,755,000
- Tulip, $430,800
- Blazer Aqua, $858,000/$1,141,140
- Ruiner 2000, $2,808,000
Time Trial:
- Stab City, Par Time of 02:00.00 (Check out the Video Guide here)
16 July Weekly Update
According to Reddit user Call_Me_Tsuikyit, 16 July’s patch notes contain the following updates.
New Content:
- Podium Car: Komoda
Returning Content:
- Diamonds (Casino Heist)
Double GTA$ and RP Activities:
- Special Cargo
- Time Trials
Triple GTA$ and RP Activities:
- The Vespucci Job
Discounted Content:
- V-STR, $899,500
- Rebla GTS, $822,500
- Vagrant, $996,300/$1,328,400
- Everon, $663,750/$885,000
- Bugstars Burrito, $225,000
- Retinue, $369,000
- Offices, 40% Discount
- Office Renovations, 40% Discount
Time Trial:
- Galileo Park, Par Time of 02:05.00
- Video Guide
Twitch Prime Bonuses:
- Imorgon
- APC
9 July Weekly Update
According to Reddit user Call_Me_Tsuikyit, 9 July’s patch notes contain the following updates.
New Content:
- Podium Car: Vagner
Double GTA$ and RP Activities:
- Air Freight, 2X
Triple GTA$ and RP Activities:
- Stockpile, 3X
Discounted Content:
- Osiris, $1,365,000
- T20, $1,540,000
- Scramjet, $2,436,000
- FH-1 Hunter, $1,860,000
- RM-10 Bombushka, $2,670,000
- LF-22 Starling, $1,650,000
- Rogue, $720,000
- Rocket Voltic, $2,016,000/$2,681,280
- Ultralight, Free
- Hangars, 50% Discount
- Hangar Renovations, 50% Discount
- Garages, 50% Discount
Time Trial:
- Elysian Island, par time of 01:40.00
RC Bandito Time Trial:
- Construction Site II, par time of 01:12.00
Twitch Prime Bonuses:
- APC, $348,750
- Overflod Imorgon, $324,750
2 July Weekly Update
According to Reddit user Call_Me_Tsuikyit, 2 July’s patch notes contained the following updates:
New Content:
- Podium Vehicle: Sovereign
Returning Content:
- Independence Day Vehicles
- Independence Day Clothing
- Independence Day Masks
- Firework Launcher
Double GTA$ and RP Activities:
- Bunker Series
- Missile Base Series
Discounted Content:
- Deveste Eight, $897,500
- ETR1, $997,500
- Avenger Renovations
- Oppressor MKII, $1,462,500
- Thruster, $1,375,000
- RM-10 Bombushka, $2,225,000
- V-65 Molotok, $1,800,000
- Tula, $1,945,000
- APC, $1,162,500/$1,546,125
- Liberator, $371,007
- Gauntlet Hellfire, $372,500
- Sovereign, $60,000
- Hangars, 70% Discount
- Arcades, 50% Discount
- Facilities, 75% Discount
- Bunkers, 75% Discount
- Luxor Deluxe, $5,000,000
- Swift Deluxe, $2,575,000
- Swift, $750,000/$800,000
- Luxor, $812,500
- Yachts, 50% Discount
Time Trial:
- Down Chilliad, par time of 00:54.20
RC Bandito Time Trial:
- Vespucci Beach, Par Time of 02:05.00
