GTA V Online Weekly Update COUNTDOWN: 6 August – Release date, time, expected content, discounts & more

The Summer Update is close, but we still have the weekly bonuses and discounts to look forward to!

Rockstar may be on the verge of releasing the GTA Online Summer Update, but that doesn’t mean we don’t have the weekly update to look forward to as well!

Keep reading for everything you need to know ahead of 6 August’s weekly update.

The first weekly update of the month will arrive on Thursday, 6 August between 4-5am ET / 9-10am BST.

We will update this page with the patch notes as soon as they drop.

What do we expect from August?

Rockstar regularly updates the game with the following:

Price cuts on both new and old content

Double GTA dollars and RP awarded on certain game modes

New vehicles, tracks or time trials

TROPIC LIKE IT’S HOT: GTA Online’s Summer Update will likely arrive this month

READ MORE: GTA Online: Peyote Plant Locations (turn into an animal)

New clothing items are sometimes awarded to players

Increased bonuses on business-type features

New prizes on the Diamond Casino Lucky Wheel

New Twitch Prime benefits

The following patch notes cover July 2020’s GTA Online updates so far:

According to Reddit user Call_Me_Tsuikyit, 30 July’s patch notes contain the following updates.

New Content:

Podium Car: Sugoi

TRY YOUR LUCK: The Sugoi is this week’s podium car

Double GTA$ and RP Activities:

Arena War Modes (Triple AP)

Survivals

DOUBLE TROUBLE: It’s 2x payout on Arena War Modes this week

Discounted Content:

Deveste Eight, $1,166,750

Deviant, $307,200

Toros, $298,800

RC Tank, $1,365,000

RC Bandito, $954,000

Cerberus, $1,935,150/$1,455,000

Brutus, $1,333,325/$1,002,500

Scarab, $1,538,145/$1,156,500

Imperator, $1,142,470/$859,000

ZR380, $1,069,320/$804,000

Laser Weapons, 40% Discount

Arena Wars Workshops, 40% Discount

Arena Wars Workshop Renovations, 40% Discount

READ MORE: GTA Online – When is the Summer Update?

Time Trial:

Vinewood Hills, Par Time of 02:35.00

Video Guide

RC Bandito Time Trial:

Construction Site I, Par Time of 01:50.00

Video Guide

*Premium Race:*

A Sign of Things to Come

As spotted on the GTA Online Reddit, u/Call_Me_Tsuikyit posted what arrived:

New Content

Podium Car: GP1

Bonus GTA$ and RP Activities

Stunt Races, 2X

MC Business Sales, 2X

Deadline, 3X

Discounted Content:

Rampant Rocket, $555,000

Shotaro, $1,446,250

X80 Proto, $1,755,000

Tulip, $430,800

Blazer Aqua, $858,000/$1,141,140

Ruiner 2000, $2,808,000

Time Trial:

Stab City, Par Time of 02:00.00 (Check out the Video Guide here)

According to Reddit user Call_Me_Tsuikyit, 16 July’s patch notes contain the following updates.

New Content:

Podium Car: Komoda

TRY YOUR LUCK: The Komoda was a flashy prize

Returning Content:

Diamonds (Casino Heist)

Double GTA$ and RP Activities:

Special Cargo

Time Trials

Triple GTA$ and RP Activities:

The Vespucci Job

TRIPLE TROUBLE: The Vespucci job offered a triple payout

Discounted Content:

V-STR, $899,500

Rebla GTS, $822,500

Vagrant, $996,300/$1,328,400

Everon, $663,750/$885,000

Bugstars Burrito, $225,000

Retinue, $369,000

Offices, 40% Discount

Office Renovations, 40% Discount

Time Trial:

Galileo Park, Par Time of 02:05.00

Video Guide

Twitch Prime Bonuses:

Imorgon

APC

According to Reddit user Call_Me_Tsuikyit, 9 July’s patch notes contain the following updates.

New Content:

Podium Car: Vagner

EYES ON THE PRIZE: The Vagner certainly turns heads

Double GTA$ and RP Activities:

Air Freight, 2X

Triple GTA$ and RP Activities:

Stockpile, 3X

Discounted Content:

Osiris, $1,365,000

T20, $1,540,000

Scramjet, $2,436,000

FH-1 Hunter, $1,860,000

RM-10 Bombushka, $2,670,000

LF-22 Starling, $1,650,000

Rogue, $720,000

Rocket Voltic, $2,016,000/$2,681,280

Ultralight, Free

Hangars, 50% Discount

Hangar Renovations, 50% Discount

Garages, 50% Discount

Time Trial:

Elysian Island, par time of 01:40.00

RC Bandito Time Trial:

Construction Site II, par time of 01:12.00

Twitch Prime Bonuses:

APC, $348,750

Overflod Imorgon, $324,750

According to Reddit user Call_Me_Tsuikyit, 2 July’s patch notes contained the following updates:

New Content:

Podium Vehicle: Sovereign

Returning Content:

Independence Day Vehicles

Independence Day Clothing

Independence Day Masks

Firework Launcher

TWO WHEELER: Rockstar went for a bike rather than a car

Double GTA$ and RP Activities:

Bunker Series

Missile Base Series

READ MORE: GTA Online money cheat

Discounted Content:

Deveste Eight, $897,500

ETR1, $997,500

Avenger Renovations

Oppressor MKII, $1,462,500

Thruster, $1,375,000

RM-10 Bombushka, $2,225,000

V-65 Molotok, $1,800,000

Tula, $1,945,000

APC, $1,162,500/$1,546,125

Liberator, $371,007

Gauntlet Hellfire, $372,500

Sovereign, $60,000

Hangars, 70% Discount

Arcades, 50% Discount

Facilities, 75% Discount

Bunkers, 75% Discount

Luxor Deluxe, $5,000,000

Swift Deluxe, $2,575,000

Swift, $750,000/$800,000

Luxor, $812,500

Yachts, 50% Discount

Time Trial:

Down Chilliad, par time of 00:54.20

RC Bandito Time Trial:

Vespucci Beach, Par Time of 02:05.00

READ MORE: Fastest 5 Cars in GTA Online