GTA Online: Peyote Plant Locations – How to turn into an animal

GTA Online has re-enabled the Peyote Plants so now you can turn into a random animal!

Despite being over six years old, GTA Online still finds new ways to keep fans engaged. Sometimes it’s a case of bringing back old ways too.

In the latest update, Rockstar has revealed they have brought back Peyote Plants.

They were originally added as part of the Diamond Casino and Resort DLC released at the end of 2019.

It was taken out, without reason, but is now returning. Along with it the hunt for 76 Peyote Plants, dotted across the game’s map.

Keep reading for every Peyote Plant location.

Peyote Plant Explained

Players who find and consume the Peyote Plant will experience hallucinations. As part of this, their character will become all sorts of types of animals.

FOUR-LEGGED FRIEND: You can turn into everything from a Stag to a Pug

There’s no great reward for completing this apart from getting 5000 RP for each plant consumed after your hallucination finishes and you wake up at the nearest hospital.

GTA Online Peyote Plants Locations

Using the map from gosunoob, you can find all the Peyote plant locations in GTA Online.

Once you get into the general location of a plant, your pad will start to vibrate. You will then see on the floor, a small green circle with white and yellow flowers on top.

HUNTING SEASON: You’ll have your work cut out if you want to find all 76 plants

Once you eat one of the plants, you will become a random animal until you are killed. Then, you will return to your normal form at the nearest hospital.

Peyote Plants will remain in-game until Monday, 13 April, so get collecting before they are taken out!

