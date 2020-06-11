BREAKING* GTA V CONFIRMED for Xbox Series X: Reveal trailer, release date, features, changes & more

The Grand Theft Auto series is making its move to Xbox Series X, and there’s plenty coming with it!

GTA V has officially announced its upcoming leap to next gen on the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Along with all new features and changes for the next gen arrival, there will also be a standalone GTA Online game, and there’s plenty more with new deals, rewards, and even features.

Let’s go over everything we know about GTA V on Xbox Series X.

Reveal Trailer

GTA V has released its reveal trailer for the move to next gen.

The trailer features all kinds action across missions, vehicles, and everybody’s favorite trio, Franklin, Michael, and Trevor.

IT’S OFFICIAL- Rockstar Games confirms a second half of 2021 release date for GTA V on next gen consoles

The next gen announcement was made first via the PS5 official reveal event stream, and after via a post directly from Rockstar Games.

In the post, we learned the next gen port for GTA V will come in the second half of 2021.

Rockstar also explains that players will be receiving a standalone GTA Online game in late 2021.

Xbox Series X

SOON TO COME: The Xbox Series X isn’t too far out.

The next gen port means new features and new content up to and after release on Xbox Series X and PS5.

Unfortunately the announcement features plenty of other good news for the Playstation side of GTA V, like free GTA cash each month up to the 2021 next gen release, but its arrival on the Xbox Series X will be just as exciting.

