With talk of a new GTA reaching fever pitch, fans are wondering if and when online mode will return.

GTA 6 is one of the most anticipated games of recent times. It’s predecessor, GTA V (5), has been so successful that the excitement for the next installment of the franchise has reached a fever pitch.

The growth of the online mode has meant that Rockstar, the developers, have focused on cultivating this community rather than rushing out GTA 6.

So what does this mean for GTA Online players when GTA 6 arrives?

There is no official release date for a new GTA title, but there are many rumors that often gain momentum.

There is a lot of reading between lines to guess what might be happening. Recent financial reports from the owners of Rockstar seem to suggest they could be targeting 2022 for high profile releases.

CRAZY TREVOR: Fans are hoping to see classic characters from GTA 5 return

This also means the game will be on the next-gen consoles. The extra power in both the PS5 and Xbox Series X will give plenty of opportunities for developments in gameplay and experience.

GTA Online has been huge

Whilst many franchises are in the cycle of annual releases, GTA V has been out for nearly seven years without a follow-up. This is mostly down to the huge success of GTA Online.

The massive multiplayer world has lots of missions but also allows you to develop your character and every aspect of their life.

Through the process of microtransactions, Rockstar has managed to create a profitable community game that has grown from strength to strength.

This changed the focus of the developers from building a new game, to maintaining an online environment in GTA Online.

What does this mean for GTA Online?

This then raises a question for Online players, who want clear guidance on what will happen when GTA 6 is released.

ARMED & DANGEROUS: You can be who you want in GTA Online, including a thief

Rockstar will get plenty of questions such as;

Will your content be ported to the new version of online within GTA 6?

Can you play Online with friends across GTA 5 or 6?

Will GTA Online be available immediately on GTA 6?

These questions add to the hype surrounding the game, but it will be a while before we get any answers.

Both GTA V and Red Dead Redemption 2 (another Rockstar game) didn’t have operational online modes immediately at launch.

We will keep you posted when we hear more news.

