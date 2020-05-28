GTA Online Weekly Update: 28 May Patch Notes – Issi Classic Podium Car, 3x Payout on Issi Classic Stunt Races, Discounts & more
Rockstar’s final patch of the month has arrived and there’s new content, discounts and bonuses.
The fourth weekly update of the month has arrived in GTA Online and it’s all about the Issi Classic this week.
Keep reading for the full patch notes for 28 May’s update.
28 May Weekly Update
The following patch notes are for 28 May’s weekly update.
New Content:
- Podium Car: Issi Classic
Double GTA$ and RP Activities:
- Lowrider missions
- Dispatch missions
Triple GTA$ and RP Activities:
- Issi Classic Stunt Races
Discounted Content:
- PR4, $2,460,500
- Neo, $1,125,000
- Mamba, $597,000
- Deluxo, $2,130,000
- Brickade, $777,000
- Issi Sport, $448,500
- Issi Classic, $135,000/$180,000
- Issi, $9,000
- Nero, $864,000
Time Trial:
- LSIA, Par Time of 01:43.40
- Video Guide
RC Bandito Time Trial:
- Cypress Flats, Par Time of 01:30.00
- Video Guide
We will continue to update this list with more patch notes throughout the day.
May’s Weekly Updates so far
The following patch notes cover May 2020’s GTA Online updates so far.
21 May Weekly Update
The following patch notes are for the 21 May weekly update.
New Content:
- Podium Car: Half-Track
- $1,000,000 for completing 10 daily objectives
Returning Content:
- Firework Launcher
Double GTA$ and RP Activities:
- Stockpile
Triple GTA$ and RP Activities:
- Hunting Pack Remix
Discounted Content:
- Thrax, $1,395,000
- Scramjet, $2,088,000
- TM-02 Khanjali, $1,737,000
- Akula, $1,392,500
- Volatol, $1,400,000
- Ramp Buggy, $1,200,000
- Patriot Stretch, $230,000
- Hangars, 50% Discount
- Hangar Renovations, 50% Discount
- Yachts
Time Trial:
- Route 68. Par Time of 01:19.00
- Video Guide
RC Bandito Time Trial:
- Construction Site I
- Video Guide
14 May Weekly Update
The following patch notes are for the 14 May Weekly Update.
New Content:
- Declasse Vamos
- Podium Car: Itali GTO
Double GTA$ and RP Activities:
- Bunker Series
Triple GTA$ and RP Activities:
- Bunker Stock
Discounted Content:
- Emerus, $1,925,000
- Entity XXR, $1,383,000
- Nightshark, $871,500
- Sultan RS Conversion
- Bunkers, 40% Discount
- Bunker Upgrades, 30% Discount
- All Pistols, 100% Discount
Time Trial:
- Casino, Par Time of 1:00.00
- Video Guide
RC Bandito Time Trial:
- Power Station, par time of 01:45.00
- Video Guide
Twitch Prime Bonuses:
- Tula, $778,000/1$,034,740
- Furia, $822,000/$1,096,000
7 May Weekly Update
The following updates arrived to GTA Online on 7 May.
New Content:
- Declasse Vamos
- Podium Car: Cyclone
Double GTA$ and RP Activities:
- Transform Races
- MC Business sales
- Clubhouse contracts
Discounted Content:
- Krieger, $2,012,500
- Toros, $323,700
- Tempesta, $797,400
- Shotaro, $1,335,000
- Lectro, $487,500
- Arcade MCT, $1,200,000
- Alien suits, Free
- Pool Cue, Free
Time Trial:
- Coast to Coast, Par Time of 02:29.40
- Video Guide
RC Bandito Time Trial:
- Vespucci Canals Par Time of 01:53.00
- Video Guide
Twitch Prime Bonuses:
- Yosemite
- 811
