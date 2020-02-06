GTA V Online Guide: The Diamond Casino Heist - Scope out, Walkthrough, Trailer, Missions, Crew & everything else you need to know

GTA V Online is one of the most played online modes of any video game, and they had a record-breaking week in early January.
Rockstar Games has poured it's heart and soul into the constant supply of updates that keep the game alive in the build-up to GTA 6.
Released just over a month ago, The Diamond Casino Heist is one of the best instalments in what is now a long series of heists for online players.
Let's take a look at the complete guide to everything you need to know about the latest heist in GTA V Online!
What Is It?
CASH OUT: The latest heist allows you to rob the casino
This brand new heist addition to GTA V Online is another one in the long-running saga of heists being added throughout the life span of GTA V Online.
The latest one plays hand-in-hand with the Diamond Casino update Rockstar Games implemented sometime during July 2019.
Before this update, players were able to work with the staff, gamble, bet, buy penthouses and do whatever they would please in the casino, besides rob it.
But now, players will be able to directly rob the casino, as any good criminal would do!
How to Complete the Heist
ROLL THE DICE: There are six entrances to choose from in this heist, so pick wisely
With any heist in the GTA series, each one can be done in multiple varieties of ways and each has its own pros and cons.
We will go over the steps you are going to need to take if you choose a certain way of completing the heist as well as the points of entry you can take into the casino.
There are six points of entry into the casino and they are listed below:
- Main Door
- Side Door
- Roof Terrace
- Security Tunnel
- Sewer
- Roof
Which one will you choose? Next up we list the different approaches you can take to complete the heist.
Aggressive, Big Con or Silent and Sneaky?
PLAY YOUR WAY: There are three different approaches to completing this heist
There are three different ways to enter the casino heist - the first two, Aggressive and Silent and Sneaky, are pretty self-explanatory. Big Con will mean you are going to heist in disguise and sneak through the hotel.
The set-up missions for each are listed below and the optional missions as well:
Aggressive:
- Get unmarked weapons
- Find getaway vehicles
- Acquire hacking device
- Acquire vault keycards
- Get thermal charges
- Get vault explosives
Optional
- Scout patrol routes
- Disrupt Duggan shipments
- Acquire security intel
- Get power drills
- Get security passes
- Acquire masks
- Find reinforced armor
Silent and Sneaky
- Get unmarked weapons
- Find getaway vehicles
- Acquire a hacking device
- Get vault keycards
- Acquire a nano drone
- Find Vault Laser
Big Con
- Get unmarked weapons
- Find getaway vehicles
- Find a hacking device
- Acquire vault keycards
- Get your entry disguise
- Get vault drills
Optional
- Scout patrol routes
- Disrupt Duggan shipments
- Acquire security intel
- Get power drills
- Get security passes
- Acquire masks
- Find an exit disguise
Your Crew
SAFE OR RISKY? Skilled crew members will demand a higher cut, whereas worse crew members are more prone to errors
Of course, you cannot do a heist all by yourself so you are going to need a crew to help you rob the casino.
During this heist, your crew will consist of a gunman, driver, and hacker. The latter is one of the most important roles for this heist, as the higher the skill of the hacker the more time you are going to have within the vault which equals more money.
The more skilled your crew is the bigger the cuts they are going to demand and in turn, will lead to less payout for yourself, so choose wisely.