Should You Pull for Kokomi or Wanderer in Genshin Impact 3.8?

The summertime update of 2023, Genshin Impact 3.8, has entered its second phase, bringing the much-anticipated rerun banners of Kokomi and Wanderer. It is no secret that Gacha is the lifeblood of Genshin's ecosystem. However, due to the nature of the game's pity system and the elusiveness of Primogems, not everyone can successfully recruit the characters they desire, especially when they are placed side-by-side in the same update.

In this case, two fan-favourite characters have made their return: Kokomi (5-star Hydro) and Wanderer (5-star Anemo). Typically, Kokomi is played as a Hydro Support, while Wanderer assumes the role of an Anemo DPS. To help you make an informed decision on who to pull for, we will delve into each unit's best attributes and shortcomings.

Should you pull for Kokomi?

The release of Sangonomiya Kokomi back in Version 2.1 was initially met with significant backlash from the Genshin Impact community, as many deemed her too weak for a 5-star character. How the tides have turned. Kokomi reigns supreme as one of the best healer units in the game, with the added benefit of her versatility as a Hydro Sub-DPS, making her even more valuable.

Kokomi is the Divine Prietsness and Supreme Leader of Watatsumi Island. She is also the resistance leader that has fought valiantly against the Vision Hunter Decree during the Inazuma Archon Quests. Here are some of her best attributes and shortcomings to help you decide!

Strengths

Strong off-field healing abilities with a consistent and easy Hydro application

Kokomi -100% Crit Rate, allows players to use pieces from a different pool of artifacts

Her best weapons are F2P friendly

High base HP, very durable during battle

High resistance to interruption due to Elemental Burst

Elemental Skill covers a wide area

Very powerful in the current meta due to excellent synergy with Denro characters

Weaknesses

Low DMG output, due to the inability to Crit

High Energy Cost for Elemental Burst

Heal more than necessary at the cost of her DMG

The most significant drawback for Kokomi is her negative CRIT Rate. However, considering that she excels as a support-centric healing character, we believe that trading some of her DMG is not a bad compromise at all.

Should you pull for Wanderer?

Wanderer (Scaramouche) has been around for a while in Genshin Impact. Yet, he remains one of the most powerful main DPS units in the game. The first to embark on the "bad guy turned good" narrative, Wanderer is a popular pick in the current meta, even though his play style differs from the Dendro teams that are dominating the game.

Ei (The Electro Archon) had wished to use her initial puppet prototype as a vessel for her gnosis, prior to the creation of her current vessel, Raiden Shogun. When the puppet first gained consciousness, he shed tears, leading Ei to believe that he was too gentle in nature to fulfil such a task. This puppet was Scaramouche.

After being 'cast aside' by his maker and enduring a series of orchestrated traumatic events, 'The Balladeer' now goes by the name Wanderer and has sworn revenge against those who had wronged him.

Strengths

Elemental Skill allows him to float mid-air, avoiding melee enemies and increasing the range of his attacks

Like the Raiden Shogun, his Normal Attacks have a wide range and can hit multiple enemies simultaneously

He has two independent stamina bars, one when he is levitating and one when he is on the ground

Innovative and fun kit for exploration

Low ability cooldowns, resulting in flexible rotations

Weaknesses

Low base DMG without effective buffs and Elemental reactions

Low base HP and DEF

He is very vulnerable to interruptions

Overall, Wanderer is a decent main DPS unit, and admittedly, his ability to fly makes the game refreshing and fun. However, to fully unlock his potential, he heavily relies on specific team compositions, like pairing him with C6 Faruzan and a shielder to compensate for his vulnerability to interruptions. Unfortunately, this dependence on particular setups might restrict creative expression and limit your team-building options.

Who should you pull for, Kokomi or Wanderer?

Ultimately, your decision between Kokomi and Wanderer in the Genshin Impact 3.8 banners should hinge on what your current roster lacks. Pick Kokomi if you require a strong support unit, and Wanderer if you lack a DPS.

However, It's important to keep in mind that the game's meta can shift frequently, favouring one character over the other at different times. We firmly believe that you should prioritise rolling for the character you personally enjoy playing or simply have a stronger liking for, regardless of the prevailing meta. Your enjoyment and satisfaction with the characters you use should take precedence!

Additionally, no Genshin character is a must-have. If you're not particularly interested in Kokomi or Wanderer, you might want to consider saving your precious Primogems for the upcoming Fontaine character banners!

Speaking of Fontaine, Version 4.0 is just on the horizon, bringing a wealth of exciting new content and, of course, a parade of enticing character banners. Interested in learning about everything you need to know about Fontaine? We've got you covered. Dive right into our guide on the 18 new Fontaine characters and deep dive into Fontaine!

On top of that, get ahead of the curve and start planning your Primogem savings with our Fontaine character banner schedule here!