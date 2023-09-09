Genshin Impact's world is abundant in different creatures. These include frogs, and they can be used to craft a variety of items for your use. If you want to look for some frogs, say no more because we've prepared this guide on where to find frogs in Genshin Impact.

You should know that frogs in-game, are found in locations where they're found in real-life which is near bodies of freshwater. Finding frogs isn't exactly difficult and once you know some hotspots where they reside, catching them will be a breeze for you.

After browsing through this guide, we hope you can also check out our other pieces such as how to unlock Fontaine daily commissions and our Fontaine Archon Quest guide.

Where to find frogs in Genshin Impact

click to enlarge + 4 Credit: miHoYo

As mentioned earlier, frogs are found near bodies of freshwater. For Mondstadt, you can collect frogs in the pond in Springvale which regularly spawns frogs. Galesong Hill's lake is another hotspot for frogs.

click to enlarge + 4 Credit: miHoYo

If you're around Liyue, you can farm frogs in the Bishui Plain and Qingxu Pool. Frogs spawn around the shallow beaches at south of the Qingce Village in Bishui Plain. Moreover, if you check out the waterways of Lisha going to the Qingxu Pool, frogs are also found here.

Other locations to find frogs

click to enlarge + 4 Credit: miHoYo

If you still have the energy to travel, you can also find frogs in The Chasm Underground Mines. Frogs will spawn in the Underground Waterways and at the south of the Stony Halls.

Lastly, if you head to the Luhua Pool, you'll find rockpools that spawn several frogs. You can get to this pool by simply fast travelling using the Teleporter found southwest of Guili Plains.

How to catch frogs in Genshin Impact

click to enlarge + 4 Credit: miHoYo

To catch frogs in-game, you must sneakily and quickly approach a frog to catch it. Regardless of the colour of the frog, they all give the same frog drop to be used as an ingredient for crafting. Be sure that you have a lot of stamina when catching frogs as they're fast in jumping and trying to evade you.

Consider using the Omni-Unbiquity Net to throw at the frogs you plan to capture. You can also use Sayu's passive talent, SIlencer's Secret to let you sneak up on small creatures such as frogs and Crystalflies without startling them into escaping. This makes it easier for you to immediately farm frogs.

That's everything we know on how to find and catch frogs in Genshin Impact. While you're still here, you may want to check out our other guides such as the Rainbow Rose locations and Lumidouce Bell locations.