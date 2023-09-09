Besides the combat and adventuring that comes with Genshin Impact, players are also able to collect resources and materials. These resources include food items such as fowl which is a Cooking Ingredient dropped by hunting birds or can be bought. If you want to know where to buy and find some fowl in Genshin Impact, you've come to the right place with our guide below.

Several birds in Genshin Impact can be hunted for fowl. You'll also find a couple of locations in-game to catch this food item. Be sure to have the right characters if you plan to hunt for fowl yourself or enough Mora if you want to purchase fowl instead.

Want more Genshin Impact content? Well, we have guides such as our Fontaine Craftable weapons guide and the Icewind Suit Boss location.

Where to buy fowl in Genshin Impact

If you want to buy fowl, you can buy some at Draff's Shop in Springvale. The price per fowl is 240 Mora and you can only buy 10 fowls per day. Another place where you can buy fowl is in Ashpazi's Shop in Ghandarva Ville. The price for fowl being sold here is also the same and resets the same.

click to enlarge + 4 Credit: miHoYo

You can also collect fowl by simply killing wild birds. They're mostly found in locations near bodies of water such as lakes or beaches. It helps to carry a bow so you can aim and shoot down birds that are flying or settling on high spots.

Other locations to find fowl

click to enlarge + 4 Credit: miHoYo

In Mondstadt, you can find a lot of fowl in this location. These are usually found near the bridges of Mondstadt with some flocking near Timmie. It helps to use far-reaching skills from characters such as Diluc or Venti's Elemental Bursts to reach all the birds.

click to enlarge + 4 Credit: miHoYo

click to enlarge + 4 Credit: miHoYo

Also, consider checking out more specific areas in Mondstadt such as around Starfell Lake and Windrise as well as these locations also have high concentrations of bird spawning for fowls. You can get fowl by hunting any type of bird such as pigeons and ducks. They drop one fowl when attacking them. However, if you shoot down Azure Cranes and Violet Ibis, they drop two fowls.

That's all the information we have on where to buy and find fowl in Genshin Impact. While you're still here, feel free to read through our Freminet Kit guide and how to unlock and get to Fontaine.