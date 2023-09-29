Genshin Impact Neuvillette Story Quest Walkthrough

Even after taking centre stage in Genshin Impact Archon Quest Acts 1 & 2 and more recently in Acts 3 & 4, the esteemed Iudex of Fontaine, Neuvillette, remains inscrutable. For players eager to delve deeper into his character, you're in luck, as the launch of Version 4.1 has not only brought a wealth of new content, but also Neuvillette's very own Story Quest Act 1, "The Remains of the Past Day".

Fontaine’s Court spans a large area within its own dedicated area, underscoring the importance placed on concepts of "justice" and "judgment" within the region. The person who commands the Opera Epiclese of the Court of Fontaine is none other than Chief Justice Neuvillette himself.

Among the 18 new Fontaine characters that have been unveiled, Neuvillette emerges as one of the central figures. His prominent position ties with his significant involvement in the political and judicial matters of the region, playing a crucial role in Fontaine's storyline from the region’s onset. Here’s a step-by-step walkthrough to guide you through the first act of Neuvillette’s illuminating Story Quest.

How to unlock Neuvillette’s Story Quest Act 1 - "The Remains of the Past Day"

Before embarking on Neuvillette's Story Quest, or Diluvies Chapter: Act 1 "The Remains of the Past Day", you must meet the following requirements:

Possess one Story Key

Attain Adventure Rank 40 or higher

Completed Archon Quest Chapter IV: Act 4 “Cataclysm's Quickening”

To obtain one Story Key, you must do 8 Daily Commissions and be at Adventure Rank 26. Since you can only complete 4 Commissions a day, it will take at least 2 days to acquire 1 Story Key for this quest.

It is important to note that Story Keys are not awarded automatically once the required eight daily commissions are complete. Genshin Impact players must actively go and redeem them from the “Story Quest” page in the “Quests” tab.

Neuvillette Story Quest Act 1 guide and walkthrough

In Diluvies Chapter: Act 1 "The Remains of the Past Day", Neuvillette personally investigates a case involving a Melusine who received a threatening letter. Join him in finding the culprit and learn more about the stoic Chief Justice of Fontaine!

As is customary for all Story Quests, there will be three sub-quests in total to complete and we will guide you through each one:

A Familiar Threat Ever-Surging Memories In a New Light

A Familiar Threat walkthrough

Go to the Palais Mermonia and talk to Neuvillette and Sedene Ask Kiara about the threatening letter outside of Neuvilltte’s office Follow Kirara and guard her as she makes her way toward Eloff to inspect the boutique Talk to Kiara and Eloff Look for the suspicious person (Charlotte) Rendezvous with Kiara at the boutique Return to the Palais Mermonia and ask Neuvillette about how the investigation is coming along Review all five official documents laid out on Neuvillette’s desk Talk to Neuvillette and discuss your findings

Ever-Surging Memories walkthrough

Go to the Fountain of Lucine with Neuvillette Neuvillette will activate the fountain which will transport the Traveller to the past Investigate the area and explore five memories After you view the memory of Vautrin getting charged as guilty, return in front of the fountain Talk to Neuvillette, Paimon, and Navia. Return to the Palais Mermonia and look for suspicious documents regarding a smuggling case Meet up with Navia at Cafe Lucerne Talk to Navia and the people she invited from the Fleuve Cendre

In a New Light walkthrough

Go to the Fortress of Meropide Talk to Wriothesley outside of his office Follow Sigewinne to the infirmary and rest there Investigate the three mysterious organisation members Head back to the infirmary to inform Neuvillette of your investigation results Go to Wriothesley's office Talk to Wriothesley and the culprit Return to the Court of Fontaine Follow Neuvillette and talk to him A cinematic cutscene will play Talk to Clorinde, Charlotte, and Navia Return to the Palais Mermonia Talk to Kiara in Neuvillette’s office and complete the Story Quest

Neuvillette Story Quest Act 1 rewards

Here are all the rewards you’ll receive in tandem with learning more about the revered Chief Justice of Fontaine Neuvillette’s character!

A Familiar Threat : Mora x50,250 + Hero's Wit x5 + Mystic Enhancement Ore x10

: Mora x50,250 + Hero's Wit x5 + Mystic Enhancement Ore x10 Ever-Surging Memories : Mora x43,600 + Hero's Wit x4 + Mystic Enhancement Ore x8

: Mora x43,600 + Hero's Wit x4 + Mystic Enhancement Ore x8 In a New Light: Primogem x60 + Mora x43,600 + Guide to Equity x5 + Hero's Wit x4 + Mystic Enhancement Ore x8

