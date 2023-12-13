Genshin Impact New Character "Lion Dance Boy" Design Leaked

A new character deeply rooted in the cultural significance of the Lunar New Year!

Rumours of a new Liyue character, designed around the traditional Chinese Lion Dance, have been circulating for a while. Recently, players caught a glimpse of his appearance and design in a leak, alongside sneak peeks at the upcoming skins for Ganyu and Shenhe.

The vibrant celebration of the real-world Lunar New Year, Lantern Rite Festival stands as Liyue’s most significant annual event, reuniting familiar faces for a grand feast of festivities. This time, it seems players will be introduced to a new character as well!

A new Genshin Impact character, “Lion Dance Boy”, leaked to debut during Lantern Rite Festival

A recent leak from a reliable Genshin Impact source, GenshinMeow, revealed the promotional artwork for the upcoming Lantern Rite Festival, which is set to take place in Version 4.4. This artwork showcases the complete design of a new character, affectionately dubbed "Lion Dance Boy" by the community, who is set to make his playable debut in the following patches.

While his concept art was leaked during the data mining incident right before the release of Fontaine, details about Lion Dance Boy's official name and backstory remain tightly under wraps. However, players can now finally feast their eyes on his potential official design!

click to enlarge Credit: GenshinMeow

In a stark departure from his lighter-toned concept art, Lion Dance Boy sports a captivating ensemble of earthy-toned traditional attire, highlighted by a vibrant crimson vest and hood. With short brown hair and a boyish face, he will most likely take on the young male model type.

Additionally, there is a Pyro vision strapped around his waist, which hints that Lion Dance Boy will join Genshin Impact's roster as a Pyro unit.

Inspired by the iconic Chinese Lion Dance, a traditional performance featuring dancers mimicking a lion's movements to bring prosperity and good luck for the upcoming year, Lion Dance Boy perfectly embodies the festive spirit of Lantern Rite!

Speculation suggests that Lion Dance Boy will join the game's roster in Version 4.4 alongside Cloud Retainer, Ganyu, and Shenhe. His arrival is sure to captivate players eager to experience the vibrant energy of this traditional Chinese celebration and welcome a new character deeply rooted in its cultural significance.

Navia Ascension and Talent materials | All Special Dishes & Food | Everything You Need About Cloud Retainer | All QoL Changes in 4.3 | How To Get Everamber | 2024 Update Schedule | Lakelight Lily Locations



For more articles like this, take a look at our Genshin Impact page.