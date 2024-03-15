Genshin Impact Alchemical Ascension Event Guide

Genshin Impact meets management sim!

15 Mar 2024 4:28 PM +00:00

Help the Knights of Favonius showcase their alchemy research, by managing a potion shop in Genshin Impact Version 4.5's flagship event, "Alchemical Ascension"!

In this management-style simulation, cultivate herbs, brew potions, and sell your products to increase shop revenue and expand your business. Players can look forward to meeting familiar faces, and scale your business even faster by fulfilling special customer requests. Here’s everything you need to know about Alchemical Ascension – how to unlock, walkthroughs, rewards, and more.

How to unlock Alchemical Ascension

"Alchemical Ascension" is a potion event within the Genshin Impact Version 4.5 update, running from 14 March to 1 April 2024. Here's what you need to get started:

Be an Adventure Rank 20 or higher

Complete the Archon Quest Prologue: Act 3 "The Song of the Dragon and Freedom”

Embark on the introductory quest "Potions Most Potent" and speak to Lisa at the Knights of Favonius Library

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: HoYoverse

How to play Alchemical Ascension

The key to success in Alchemical Ascension is crafting and selling the right potions. You can only craft one new potion per cycle, so plan ahead! Gather ingredients, purchase upgrades, and then craft your potion before stocking the shelves and ending the cycle. Here are the core activities for this potion event:

Concoct potions

Drag and drop ingredients into the cauldron, aiming for a Tuning Rate of at least 100%.

You can rotate, extract, and move your ingredients around to cover as much area as possible. The higher your Tuning Rate, the higher level your potion will be.

A higher Alchemy Level grants you a larger cauldron for more ingredients

To maximize sales, keep an eye on the Market News feature and craft potions with characteristics that are currently in high demand.

feature and craft potions with characteristics that are currently in high demand. Take advantage of Combination Potions, which can hold two types of efficacies. The final effect depends on the number of ingredients used. To prioritise two specific effects, use equal amounts of the relevant ingredients.

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: HoYoverse

Cultivate ingredients

Analyse the Market News and plant ingredients with the corresponding efficacy and characteristics

Small ingredients mature in 1 cycle, while Medium ingredients take 2

You can expand your cultivation area from 1 to 9 by purchasing plots from Freda, the supply officer

Sell potions

After you create those potions, it’s time to turn a profit! Based on both the Market News and the Financial Report, choose the right potion types to stock your shelves

End the cycle

Once you've stocked your potions, conclude the cycle using the Operations Handbook or by interacting with Lisa at the table she’s sitting at.

Don't forget to visit Freda, the Knight from Logistics! With enough Mora, she can boost your efficiency by expanding your cultivation area or enlarging your cauldron.

Alchemical Ascension: Cycles 2 - 4 walkthrough

Now that your potion shop is up and running, your top priority is unlocking as many ingredients as possible! This gives you more flexibility to adapt to future market demands.

For cycles 2 until 4, the potions with the following characteristics will net the highest sales, remember to create a potion with the corresponding efficacies and special characteristics!

For adventurers who love battling : Constitution + Strength + Dexterity

: Constitution + Strength + Dexterity To grow lush and long-lived flowers: Constitution + Endurance + Steadying

Cycle 2 - 4: Recommended Potions

Beginner Constitution

Efficacy : Constitution

: Constitution Characteristics : Endurance & Steadying

: Endurance & Steadying Formula: Calla Lily x4, Jueyun Chili x1, Mushroom x2

Beginner Constitution & Strength

Efficacy : Constitution & Strength

: Constitution & Strength Characteristics : Steadying & Warm

: Steadying & Warm Formula: Calla Lily x3, Jueyun Chili x3, Mushroom x1

Alchemical Ascension: Cycles 5 - 7 walkthrough

With your income now growing, it's time to invest in more cultivation areas for greater ingredient combinations and potion characteristics! Market demands become more varied in cycles 5 - 7, so we recommended that you concoct utilise Combination Potions to cater to various needs. A Combination Potion has two efficacies, to make one, just make sure that the ingredients with the relevant efficacies take up the most space in your cauldron.

The market demands for cycles 5 - 7 include the following:

Increased running speed to catch speedy Boar King: Strength + Dexterity + Wisdom

to catch speedy Boar King: Strength + Dexterity + Wisdom Decipher ancient stone tablet: Wisdom

Cycle 5 - 7 Recommended Potions

Beginner Constitution & Wisdom

Efficacy : Constitution & Wisdom

: Constitution & Wisdom Characteristics : Healing & Endurance

: Healing & Endurance Formula: Qingxin x4, Calla Lily x1, Horsetail x1, Mushroom x 1

Beginner Strength & Dexterity

Efficacy : Strength & Dexterity

: Strength & Dexterity Characteristics : Endurance & Relaxing

: Endurance & Relaxing Formula: Dandelion x2, Jueyun Chili x2, Horsetail x2, Mushroom x1

Once you’ve progressed through Cycles 2 - 4 and 5 - 7, you’ll meet the first special guests for this event! To fulfil Beidou’s request for a sleep-inducing potion, make sure to make a potion with Relaxing characteristics.

Alchemical Ascension: Cycles 8 - 10 walkthrough

Market News can vary between players in cycles 8-10. Be prepared to adapt your potion creations based on these requests!

The possible market demands for cycles 8 - 10 are as follows:

Enhance show performances : Charisma + Wisdom + Steadying + Relaxing

: Charisma + Wisdom + Steadying + Relaxing Clear out bandits: Strength + Dexterity + Strengthening + Endurance

bandits: Strength + Dexterity + Strengthening + Endurance Help Exploration Team members to remain in good condition : Constitution + Dexterity + Endurance

: Constitution + Dexterity + Endurance Makeup for young girls in Mondstadt: Charisma + Fragrant + Technique

Cycle 8 - 10 Recommended Potions

Beginner Constitution & Dexterity

Efficacy: Constitution & Dexterity

Characteristics: Fragrant & Relaxing

Formula: Jueyun Chili x3, Sumeru Rose x3, Dandelion x2, Sweet Flower x2

Beginner Wisdom & Charisma

Efficacy : Wisdom & Charisma

: Wisdom & Charisma Characteristics : Healing + Fragrant

: Healing + Fragrant Formula: Sweet Flower x3, Sumeru Rose x2, Jueyun Chili x1, Mushroom x1

Beginner Constitution & Strength

Efficacy : Constitution & Strength

: Constitution & Strength Characteristics : Steadying + Warm

: Steadying + Warm Formula: Calla Lily x3, Jueyun Chili x2, Mushroom x1

Intermediate Wisdom & Charisma

Efficacy : Wisdom & Charisma

: Wisdom & Charisma Characteristics : Healing + Perception

: Healing + Perception Formula: Glaze Lily x3, Jueyun Chili x2, Mushroom x1

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: HoYoverse

Alchemical Ascension rewards

Your dedication to running Mondstadt's first potion shop won't go unnoticed! Here's a breakdown of the rewards you can earn throughout the Alchemical Ascension event:

Primogem

Mora

Character Ascension material

Character Level-Up material

Weapon Ascension Material

4-star Polearm: Dialogues of the Desert Sages

We will update this Alchemical Ascension guide as more cycles are released throughout the event, so stay tuned!

For more articles like this, take a look at our Genshin Impact page.