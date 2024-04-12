Arlecchino Revealed as the New Weekly Boss in Genshin Impact 4.6

The Genshin Impact Version 4.6 Special Program has arrived, and during the livestream, Arlecchino was revealed as the new Weekly Boss.

Arlecchino also referred to as "The Knave," is an upcoming Pyro character that players can control in the popular game Genshin Impact. She holds the position of the Fourth among the Eleven Fatui Harbingers and currently serves as the director of the House of the Hearth.

Within the house, she is respectfully addressed as "Father" by its members, whom she affectionately considers her "children." Now, let’s look at Arlecchino’s appearance and combat style.

New Weekly Boss revealed to be Arleechino!

Despite her limited screentime in the Fontaine Archon Quest, Arlecchino's sharp wit and menacing aura left a lasting impression on players. As the Fourth of the Fatui Harbingers, Arlecchino is more than just a Pyro user. Players will face the full brunt of her power in Version 4.6 as Arlecchino takes centre stage as the new Weekly Boss, "The Knave."

The combat preview trailer hints at a two-phase battle with a fearsome arsenal. Expect wide-sweeping scythe attacks, homing projectiles, and even teleportation!

As a playable character, when Arlecchino’s Elemental Skill strikes opponents, it applies Blood-Debt Directives to them for a period of time. When Arlecchino uses a Charged Attack or her Elemental Burst and it hits an opponent with Blood-Debt Directive, she will absorb and clear nearby Blood-Debt Directives. This will grant her a Bond of Life worth a percentage of her Max XP.

Arlecchino enters the “Masque of Red Death” state when the value of her Bond of Life is equal to or greater than a certain percentage of her HP, where her Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attacks will be converted to deal Pyro DMG which cannot be overridden.

Arlecchino, also known as "the Knave," demonstrates formidable combat prowess as the fourth Harbinger of the Fatui. Armed with Pyro abilities, a polearm, and a unique mechanic called the "Bond of Life," she showcases her strength on the battlefield.

This effect, initially observed in select Fatui Operatives and specific weapon enhancements in Fontaine, latches onto a target and hinders healing until the inflicted individual receives an equivalent amount of healing as the Bond of Life. Interestingly, Arlecchino can also apply the "Bond of Life" to herself, enhancing her offensive capabilities.

Arlecchino Story Quest

Arlecchino’s story quest “Ignis Purgatorius” will be released with Genshin Impact Version 4.6. Although we haven’t discovered many details about the quest, the livestream revealed a new feature – the Focused Experience Mode!

If you use the feature while playing Arlecchino’s Story Quest, then it will minimise the number of times that you’ll be interrupted by characters or quest locations being allocated to other quests. Hopefully, this new mode will help Travelers have a better story experience!

