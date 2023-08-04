Genshin Impact Lyney, Lynette, and Freminet's Kits Revealed in 4.0 Livestream

The new Genshin Impact 4.0 Fontaine Livesteam revealed an exciting story and some fresh playable characters. Lyney, Lynette, and Freminet have their debut as the first Fontaine characters. Interestingly, all of them are siblings.

It’s important to note that Lyney will have his mission when Genshin Impact 4.0 Fontaine launches.

Now, let’s take a look at what Lyney, Lynette, and Freminet bring to the table.

Lyney, Lynette, and Freminet's official kit reveal

Lyney is a Pyro Bow user whose charged shot has the ability to create a box that taunts the enemies. It will also explode after some interval and will deal Pyro damage. His Elemental Burst makes him into a cat box that can move fast and pour down fire from above. Lyney is something of a combination of Kirara and Amber. He can mark Fontaine’s local specialities on the map.

click to enlarge + 3 Lyney is a Pyro Bow

Lynette, Lyney’s younger sister will come as an Anemo Sword user who operates like a combo of Yelan and Sayu. Her Elemental Skill allows her to move faster on the field, while she also marks enemies she hits. As for her Elemental Burst, Lynette, just like Lyney, can create a box that taunts enemies. The Elemental Reactions can deal great damage.

click to enlarge + 3 Lynette moves fast on the field

Last but not least, Freminet is the youngest of the three in Genshin Impact 4.0 Fontaine. Freminet prefers to stay out of the spotlight, while Lyney is an eye-catching performer with Lynette as his assistant. Freminet likes to dive and research underwater. He is a Cryo Claymore user who reminds me a bit of Itto. When in the Pers Timer state, Freminet can make various attacks, depending on his stacks. This skill is enhanced thanks to his Burst. Like Lyney and Lynette, he can assist you in exploration. When you’re swimming around, Freminet’s passive skill reduces aquatic stamina consumption.

click to enlarge + 3 Freminet will assist you in exploration

