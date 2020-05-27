Fortnite: How To Link Accounts! Merging Accounts

Fortnite has always been one of the most popular games since its release back in 2017.

Now, we are coming up on the 13th season of Fortnite and the game is thriving better than ever,

If you so happens to have multiple accounts across different platforms, one can find it challenging to merge them together.

Here's how/if you can link accounts in May 2020.

NO LONGER POSSIBLE

As of May 6 2020, the official blog regarding account merging from Epic Games has stated the following.

"PLEASE NOTE: AS OF MAY 6, 2019, THE ACCOUNT MERGE FEATURE IS NO LONGER AVAILABLE."

The reasoning behind this sudden change is unknown as of now, but it appears there is no way to work around this update.

SAD - Looks like you can no longer account link!

In the meantime, we will go over the steps they have previously outlined for account linking.

As one day, Epic may decide to reimplement this feature.

Step 1 - Primary and Secondary

The first step as listed on the Epic Games blog post is to identify a primary and secondary console account.

Check out what Epic themselves have said about this step below!

"Which console holds the purchases and progression you care the most about? Let’s call this your Primary console.

console. Which console are you okay with not having access to its purchases until you complete the account merge flow in November? Let’s call this your Secondary console."

Step 2 - New Accounts

Next on our list is to make sure that the accounts you are going to be linking are upgraded to the new Epic Games accounts.

There is no real involvement with this step, just make sure you have a recently made Epic Games account.

CONSOLE - Console is one of the most popular platforms for Fortnite,

Step 3 - Unlink

Next, you are going to want to unlink the secondary console from the Epic account.

Check out how to do so, from the official Epic Games blog post!

"Go back to www.epicgames.com and sign out of any accounts that are signed in. Click SIGN IN in the top right corner of the page."

Step 4 - Link Accounts

The final step in account merging is to link your secondary console account with the primary one associated with the Epic Games account.

Check out the final set of steps as outlined by Epic Games themselves.

SQUAD - Who else is geared up for Season 3?

"Once again, you’ll go back to www.epicgames.com and sign out of any accounts that are signed in. Click SIGN IN in the top right corner of the page. This time, sign into the Primary console that you want to link to your Epic account."

