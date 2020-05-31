[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
How To Change Your Fortnite Name On Xbox!

Some of us are not the best at picking gamertags, here’s a way to get another one on Xbox!

Nick Farrell May 31, 2020
 

Name Change Xbox

Fortnite has always remained one of the word’s most popular games since it was released back in 2017.

Similarly to other multiplayer games, players have to pick and choose a name for other players to see during a match.

You never know when you may need to change your name.

Here’s how to do it on Xbox!

Contents hide
1 Xbox Gamertag
2 Xbox or Online

Xbox Gamertag

Unlike PC players, the name associated with your Fortnite account is actually your Xbox Gamertag

his means you cannot go on the Epic Games website and change your name if you play on Xbox

fortnite rogue agent pack 1
CONSOLE WARS – Which next-gen console are you picking up?

Instead, you are going to have to change your Xbox Gamertag in order to get a different name appearing on Fortnite.

The process of this is quite simple, so we’ll take you through it now.

Xbox or Online

Below are the steps that you will need to take in order to change your Gamertag on the Xbox itself.

  • Hit the Xbox button
  • Go to your profile and find the button that says “customize profile”
  • Choose a new Gamertag
fortnite renegade raider skin 2
BATTLE – Which console do you prefer?

You can also change your Gamertag on a PC or a Mac, the steps to do it this way are listed below as well.

  • Sign in here
  • Choose a new Gamertag and confirm your choice

Nick Farrell

Written by Nick Farrell

Full-time student studying Communications with a minor in Business at the Memorial University. Contact: [email protected]

