Some of us are not the best at picking gamertags, here’s a way to get another one on PC!

Fortnite has always remained one of the word’s most popular games since it was released back in 2017.

As like any other multiplayer game, players need to pick and choose an in-game name for other players to see during a match.

Some players are not the best at picking their name, or maybe you just want to mix things up.

Here’s how to change your Fortnite name on PC!

Epic Games Launcher

The process of changing your name on PC is one of the easiest ones yet, and it all revolves around the Epic Games launcher.

You are going to want to head over to the Epic Games launcher and click on your name located in the bottom left of the launcher.

After go ahead and click on “Manage Account”; which will then bring you to your Epic Games profile on a web browser.

Once you are on your profile page, you will see a pencil icon next to your name.

Then you can just enter your new name and there you go!

