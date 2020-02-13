Fortnite World Cup 2020: Tfue Player Profile

The Fortnite World Cup is coming back!After a hugely successful debut year in 2019 - which sold out the Arthur Ashes Stadium in New York - Epic Games are thought to be organising another World Cup for the hit battle royale title.

A date is yet to be officially confirmed for the event, but we have already speculated about a number of things - including potential host venues - ahead of this year's event.

But now here's a more in-depth look at one man who is sure to be a fan favourite at the event - Twitch and YouTube sensation, Tfue.

Who is Tfue?

Tfue - otherwise known as Turner Tenney - is a 22-year-old American gamer, who regularly streams on Twitch and uploads to YouTube.

EPIC! Tfue even has his own skin in the game!

To date, Tfue has 7.5 million subscribers on Twitch and 11.5 million subscribers on Youtube, amassing over one billion views in the process.

History in competitive gaming

Tfue is no stranger to competitive gaming - particularly when it comes to Fortnite - having taken part in 36 tournaments since the game began.

His track record in these tournaments isn't too bad either. He has placed in the top five in 50% of his tournaments - winning a total of 10.

Fortnite World Cup 2019

Tfue took part in the inaugural Fortnite World Cup last year - however despite performing well in the qualifying rounds, the final itself didn't go to plan.

GAME ON - The World Cup is just around the corner!

Despite entering the star-studded event as one of the favourites, Tfue struggled early on and failed to make any real impact, finishing in a lowly 67th spot.

He took home $50,000 from the event, with his current career earnings from competitive events standing at a whopping $581,900.

Will we see Tfue at the 2020 World Cup?

In a word, yes. After his poor showing last year, Tfue will be looking to make amends and prove to the world that he is the biggest and best, Fortnite player out there.

