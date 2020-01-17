Fortnite: Is The End of Pleasant Park nigh? New Season 12 event could DESTROY iconic POI!

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1 is finally in the home stretch for the new season, with just over a month to go until we reach the end, Fortnite players have a lot to look forward too.

Although the current season isn’t expected to end until February 15, 2020, there is still plenty of events left this season.

As many avid Fortnite players know, the map has undergone some minor changes since the inception of Chapter 2.

Recently, portions of the map became covered in snow for the holiday season, but they haven’t changed back…

One POI, in particular, underwent some changes that have fans thinking it could be the end of one of the longest-lasting locations in Fortnite’s history.

Goodbye Pleasent?

Popular Fortnite leaker @HYPEX tweeted the above image earlier today, noting that after the snow vanished from Pleasant Park, the grass that was once there has failed to grow back.

Read More: Fortnite: What Can We Expect From Patch V11.40?

Now, it is hard to say whether or not this holds any substance when it comes to the possibility of Epic Games removing Pleasant Park.

However, looking at the history of the POI, it was one of the first POI’s ever added into Fortnite Battle Royal.

Since it was the location of the famous Marshmello concert event and has not received any major changes over the course of the 11 seasons besides some collapsed buildings.

Is There A Chance?

Yes, of course there is a chance of Epic Games holding some sort of goodbye event for Pleasant Park in the coming weeks.

We are assuming we are in store for some type of event in the next few weeks, besides the Star Wars event we have not had any story development since The End event.

Be sure to keep your eyes peeled on Pleasant Park over the coming weeks, if the grass does not start to grow back maybe it is time for Pleasant Park to disappear.

Read More: Fortnite: Valentine’s Day Skins That Need to Return!