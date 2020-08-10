*UPDATED* Fortnite: What Are The Rarest Skins? Renegade Raider and More!
Will Epic Games ever release these iconic cosmetics again? Find out the rarest ones here!
Cosmetic items have always been a large component of Fortnite, dating back all the way to Season 1 Epic has always released new skins.
With so many skins in the Fortnite database now, it can be hard to keep track of all the skins that Epic has released in the past.
Some players may not be aware of some of the rarest skins of all time, so we thought we’d take a closer look at them!
Let’s dive in!
Renegade Raider
- Last Seen: November 2017
- Price: 1200 Vbucks
Perhaps the most infamous skin of all time is the Renegade Raider. Released for the first time all the way back in September 2017, just two months after Fornite was released!
Renegade Raider is a lot more common to be seen during a match then Recon Expert, however, and a large part of that is due to the popularity of the skin now.
Players all over the world still love the skin, and it has been a large figure when it comes to Fortnite Youtuber’s graphics.
With Season 3 we got a new version of the Renegade Raider, but the original skin is still considered very rare!
Rogue Agent
- Last Seen: June 16, 2018
- Price: 1500 Vbucks
Moving away from the 2017 rare skins, we now move onto ones that more players are bound to have, but they are still rare in their own rights.
The next one our list is the Rogue Agent skin, this skin is apart of the Black Vector set which also has the Elite Agent skin in the same group.
The Rogue Agent was one of the first Starter Packs released into the game back during Season 3, so it does not appear it will be returning anytime soon.
Midnight Ops
- Last Seen: October 24, 2018
- Price: 1200 Vbucks
Next on our list is probably a skin that you have never seen, and that is the Midnight Ops outfit.
Although this skin is not as rare as some of the other ones on this list, its presence is perhaps most neglected among Fortnite players.
Diecast
- Last Seen: November 20, 2018
- Price: 1200 Vbucks
Rounding off our list is Diecast, the second skin apart of the Solid Steel set that was released back during the Fall of 2018.
Diecast is best known for being one of the two robotic skins apart of the set, and it is definitely an original skin! Perhaps this skin will come back to the item shop soon.
Recon Expert?
- Last Seen: May 27, 2020
- Price: 1200 Vbucks
Unfortunetly, Recon Expert is no longer the rarest skin in the game.
After almost 3 years, Epic decided to re-release the skin for anyone to get their hands on for 1200 V-Bucks.
This no longer makes Recon Expert a “Rare” skin as it’s now widely available to most players.