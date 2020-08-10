UPDATED* Fortnite: What Are The Rarest Skins? Renegade Raider and More!

Will Epic Games ever release these iconic cosmetics again? Find out the rarest ones here!

Cosmetic items have always been a large component of Fortnite, dating back all the way to Season 1 Epic has always released new skins.

With so many skins in the Fortnite database now, it can be hard to keep track of all the skins that Epic has released in the past.

Some players may not be aware of some of the rarest skins of all time, so we thought we’d take a closer look at them!

Let’s dive in!

Renegade Raider

Last Seen: November 2017

Price: 1200 Vbucks

Perhaps the most infamous skin of all time is the Renegade Raider. Released for the first time all the way back in September 2017, just two months after Fornite was released!

Renegade Raider is a lot more common to be seen during a match then Recon Expert, however, and a large part of that is due to the popularity of the skin now.

Players all over the world still love the skin, and it has been a large figure when it comes to Fortnite Youtuber’s graphics.

SWEAT – You know you are an OG if you have this skin!

With Season 3 we got a new version of the Renegade Raider, but the original skin is still considered very rare!

Rogue Agent

Last Seen: June 16, 2018

Price: 1500 Vbucks

Moving away from the 2017 rare skins, we now move onto ones that more players are bound to have, but they are still rare in their own rights.

The next one our list is the Rogue Agent skin, this skin is apart of the Black Vector set which also has the Elite Agent skin in the same group.

The Rogue Agent was one of the first Starter Packs released into the game back during Season 3, so it does not appear it will be returning anytime soon.

ELITE – Who else has both Black Vector skins?

Midnight Ops

Last Seen: October 24, 2018

Price: 1200 Vbucks

Next on our list is probably a skin that you have never seen, and that is the Midnight Ops outfit.

Although this skin is not as rare as some of the other ones on this list, its presence is perhaps most neglected among Fortnite players.

STEALTH – Who else remembers the silent LTM?

Diecast

Last Seen: November 20, 2018

Price: 1200 Vbucks

Rounding off our list is Diecast, the second skin apart of the Solid Steel set that was released back during the Fall of 2018.

SOLID – Diecast is a robotic skin!

Diecast is best known for being one of the two robotic skins apart of the set, and it is definitely an original skin! Perhaps this skin will come back to the item shop soon.

Recon Expert?

Last Seen: May 27, 2020

Price: 1200 Vbucks

Unfortunetly, Recon Expert is no longer the rarest skin in the game.

After almost 3 years, Epic decided to re-release the skin for anyone to get their hands on for 1200 V-Bucks.

RARE- Do you know anyone that owns this skin?

This no longer makes Recon Expert a “Rare” skin as it’s now widely available to most players.