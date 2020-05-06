Fortnite Storm The Agency Challenges: LEAKED List, Rewards, Release Date and More!

We are now just a few weeks away from the conclusion of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2, after another month-long delay which was announced two weeks ago.

Epic Games has taken a turn as of late, with an astronomical amount of community backlash recently. They have now listened to the players concerns, and the game is thriving because of it.

One aspect that they have taken note of is new challenges! This coming week we are going to get a whole new batch of them.

Let's take a look at them!

Storm The Agency

Since the weekly agent-specific challenges are done and dusted with, Epic Games is releasing new challenges every week up until the release of Season 3.

Last week they released the "Location Domination" challenges, which granted up to 800,000 XP! It appears we are also getting a new wave of challenges this week according to some data miners.

BARS - Midas' room is a hot topic as of late!

According to trusty Fortnite data miner iFireMonkey, a new leak surfaced during the last Fornite update. Noting that the first challenge for the upcoming Storm The Agency challenge set was found within the files.

The challenge requires you to find a specific number of "Gold Bars" in Midas' room, which can be found within the battle pass menu.

Challenge Release Date?

Fortnite has followed suit with the release date of all of their challenge since the start of Chapter 2 Season 2.

So, expect the next wave of challenges to roll out around 10:00 am EST on Thursday!

Rewards? XP?

Since there are no more in-game skins for the player to unlock, Epic has decided to boost the amount of XP you gain for completing challenges.

This is probably to enhance the player's chance of obtaining the elusive Golden Peely skin!

GRIND - Who else is almost at LVL 300?

So, when the full list of challenges gets unveiled this week; expect each one to reward anywhere from 40,000 to 80,000 XP!

Full List

As of now, we only have the one leaked challenge to go off of. However, we can always put out faith in Fortnite data miners!

So be sure to keep your eyes peeled in the coming days for any leaks about the full challenge list for Storm The Agency.

