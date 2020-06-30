Fortnite Retail Row Guide: Points of Interest, Landing Spots, Week 2 Challenges,

We lost this location for a brief spell during a volcanic eruption in Season 8, but it’s back and entirely different!

The waterlogged theme of Fortnite‘s new season absolutely blew us away when it arrived, but we’re finally acclimating to it!

We lost some of the best locations overnight, but new approaches to playing the flooded battle royale will provide a new test to the better players.

Continue below as we take you through one of the oldest surviving locations, and give you our best tips for dominating nearby players!

Retail Row

Retail Row has been with us since Season 1, and we have grown to love it over the years.

WHERE TO EVEN START: Getting around the newly waterlogged map is a whole mission in itself!

Close-quarters weaponry has always been essential for success when landing in Retail Row, but where to find the best weapons is a little less simple.

Continue below for our hottest tips on this OG Fortnite location.

Loot Locations

Retail Row is one of the largest and busiest locations on the map, so competition for loot is always high.

DOWNWARDS UP APPROACH: If you can’t land on a roof, you’ll still be able to find loot closer to the ground

There was a total of 17 chests that could be found at the end of last season – and all you had to do was search the roofs and basements of the surrounding buildings.

The shops in the north-west corner side contain four chests, which should provide you with sufficient early-game loot.

Landing Spots

The chests in the ceilings of buildings are easy to access when landing, but if you miss the opportunity you can always find loot in lower down spots.

IS IT SAFE? There are a few quiet spots to avoid an early exit

For a stealthy visit, land by the house found at the south side the location, since it will buy you some time build a strong loadout for the fight.

Week 2 Challenges

Fortnite is back with its second week of challenges as players continue to explore the newly waterlogged map.

INTERACTIVE MAP: What will the receding water expose?

Some of the old locations have remained, now drenched in water, while other new zones have emerged from the chaos, some littered with computer-controlled henchmen.

The list of weekly challenges is here, and you’ll have to visit all corners of the map to complete them:

Use Ziplines at The Authority (0/8)

Search Chests or Ammo Boxes at Holly Hedges (0/7)

(0/7) Find Deadpool floaties at The Yacht (0/3)

Score a goal on the soccer pitch at Pleasant Park (0/1)

Eliminations at Lazy Lake (0/3)

Headshot Henchmen at The Fortilla (0/20)

Gather or Consume Foraged Items at The Orchard (0/5)

