Fortnite New Location Guide: Lazy Lake! – Map Changes, Landing Spots, Rotations and More!

Chapter 2 Season 3 brought some huge changes to the map and how you navigate Fortnite.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 has arrived with a host of map changes!

This has changed up the way players move around the Fortnite map.

Here, we’ll cover everything you need to know about the Lazy Lake location, as where to land and the changes to Lazy Lake.

If you're looking for a different place to land, click here for our Steamy Stacks guide!

Season 3 Map Changes

The Fortnite map has seen a bunch of changes at the start of Season 3.

GET THE ARK – The Fortnite Map flooded at the start of Season 3!

As you can see from the images above, the North-West portion of the map has been submerged, along with other parts of the map.

Luckily, our favourite spot, Lazy Lake hasn’t been touched by these changes, so you have nothing to worry about!

However, the map changes will likely change how you move around the map after you leave the city.

Landing Spots

If you’re looking for a fast-paced drop, head to the big building right at the middle of the city.

THE FORTILLA – The new location adds some crazy movement and landing spots to the map!

There is plenty of loot here but you’re very likely to run into some enemies!

If you need a slightly slower landing spot. Head to the small houses on the North side of the city.

Most of the other landing spots are fairly quiet. However, if the building is big, it will be busy.

Rotations

When leaving Lazy Lake, you need to be cautious of other players leaving too.

AQUAMAN’S ARMY – Take control of the Sharks in Fortnite to get around the flooded parts of the map!

If you head West out of the city, you’ll find a small lake. There is sometimes a boat spawn here, as well as a helicopter spawn.

This would be the easiest way to leave the area safely, but head East towards Retail Row if you’re looking for more of a challenge.

Other Locations

Fortunately, Lazy Lake isn’t the only place to land on the map.

THE AUTRHORITY – How will The Authority effect the Fortnite story?

Another great place to land is the Authority. Although this is challenging, you’ll have a blast fighting through the hoards of enemies.

We have a host of other location guides, so be sure to check them out here!