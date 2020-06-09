Fortnite Prop Hunt Course Codes – June 2020

Looking to mix things up and have some classic fun with your friends? Check out some of the best maps!

We are now just a week away until the release of Chapter 2 Season 3, hopefully.

After numerous delays it seems we are finally at the home stretch, so in the downtime players are playing Creative more than ever.

Prop Hunt was a mode introduced last year into Fortnite and Creative masterminds have mustered some fantastic maps.

Check out the best ones for June 2020!

Toy Story Prop Hunt

This map is basically what the title alludes too! Yes this is a Toy Story themed Prop Hunt map and it is crazy.

Although this may not be the “best” map out there, this one has the nostalgia for sure.

With all the classic toys you grew up being present here, it is well worth your time to check this map out.

Stray Kite Farms Prop Hunt

Going back to a more classic Prop Hunt map, Stary Kite Farms was in fact one of the maps featured in the game!

With all the core Prop Hunt mechanics here, and a wide array of objects for you to disguise as; there is no better option then this classic map.

Check it out below!

Office Prop Hunt

Code: 8378-7952-8626

Rounding off our list is a map based on a CS:GO multiplayer map known as Agency.

Counter Strike fans will find this map resembles the actual map to the very pixel!

There are also some insane hiding spots on this map, so be sure to check it out for yourself.

