Fortnite: Is Save The World Worth It In 2020?

Does the additional mode have any value to it? Check out what this game mode has to offer in 2020!

With the third delay of the start date of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3, players are now itching for some new content.

Although the battle royal aspect of Fortnite is without a doubt the main game mode; there is however another game mode.

Save The World was released before the battle royal component of the game, and it has a loyal fan base still.

So, is it worth a buy in June 2020?

What Is It?

Fortnite Save The World is Epic’s take on a PvE (player versus enemy) game mode within the Fortnite universe.

This was actually the only game mode Fortnite had for quite some time, as it was two months before the battle royal game mode was released.

Unlike the other game mode, Save The World is going to cost you a decent amount of coin.

ZOMBIES – You are tasked with taking down zombies!

As of now, it retails for $39.99 USD for the standard edition. While the Deluxe Edition is going to run you $59.99 USD.

However, Save The World regularly goes on sale and there have been talks of it becoming free sometime soon.

Gameplay

Check out some gameplay footage of Save The World in 2020!

Can I Get Vbucks?

This was one of the hidden secrets about Save The World, players used to be able to get Vbuck login bonuses that would carry over to the battle royal.

As of July 2019, Epic Games has reverted the Vbuck rewards within Save The World.

Meaning you cannot farm Vbucks as you were once able too!

Is It Worth It?

Fortnite Save The World is 100% worth it if you love the Fortnite realm. It still feels like Fortnite, but with a twist.

If you can snag Save The World on sale, we highly recommend picking it up!

