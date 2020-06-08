Fortnite Zone Wars Course Codes – June 2020

Looking for some high intensity action that replicates end games? Check out these maps for this month

We are now just a week away from the release of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3, although it is coming off another delay it is well worth it.

During the downtime between the new season, a lot of players have been flocking towards Creative to try out some new maps.

One of the best maps to get some high octane gameplay is without a doubt Zone Wars maps.

Here are the best ones for June 2020!

DonnySC Skyfall Zonewars

Code: 1883-7735-0418

For those who do not know, DonnySC is one of the best Zone War map creators in the entire world

So, do not be surprised if we talk about a few of Donny’s maps on this list.

Skyfall Zonewars is unlike any other map, as the player drops onto the map as they would during the beginning of the match.

So, be sure to build quickly as you do not have much time to spare!

Enigma Downhill River

Code: 6564-6863-3031

Moving onto another pioneer of Zone Wars maps, we are now going o feature Enigma’s Downhill River.

This map was one of the maps featured in the in-game Zone Wars LTM that was playable some time ago.

Updated for the latest season, it is still one of the coolest maps around.

Zero’s Vortex Zone Wars

Rounding off our list is one of the best maps for “realistic” end game practice.

Vortex Zone Wars features some of the best storm circles we have seen on any map.

Along with the added bonus of random spawns, this is a great map to check out!

